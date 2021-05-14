Auburn High, Central-Phenix City baseball square off for spot in Class 7A championship series

Central’s pitching has been outstanding this season, and it’s continued well into the postseason. The Red Devils have showed little hesitation in stepping up while Mississippi State signee Tyler Haines has been limited due to injuries, as Will Cannon and Bryce Sanders have taken on the bulk of the innings while Cole Kehoe and Zion Morris have become reliable relievers.

Cannon has been the Red Devils’ ace in 2021 and boasts an 8-1 record with 28 hits allowed, 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.

“Will has pitched in every big game we’ve had the entire season. We’ve played a grueling schedule, and our kids have the confidence because Will’s gone out there and faced a lot of number one’s, a lot of D-I arms. He’s gone out there and pitched extremely well,” AJ Kehoe said. “Our guys know that he’s going to pound the zone. They’re going to make plays behind him. He can get a swing and miss when he needs it. He does a great job controlling the running game. They certainly have a lot of confidence in Will.”

Although Central edged Auburn for the area title, Kehoe noted how underdogs in baseball win roughly 45 percent of the time given how difficult the game is and how it all boils down to execution. He complimented Cimo for his expertise as a game manger, and he said the Tigers are athletic, sound defensively and are notably deep.