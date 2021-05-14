Auburn High, Central-Phenix City baseball square off for spot in Class 7A championship series

During Auburn High’s regular-season battles with Central-Phenix City, it was apparent to all involved both teams were capable of contending for the title.
As it turns out, each team is the only thing left standing in the other’s way of playing for a state championship.
Auburn (32-6) hits the road to take on Central (35-6) in the Class 7A state semifinals with a double header Friday that starts at 4:30 p.m. CT. The showdown between Area 4-7A rivals will either set Auburn up to try and win its fourth state title since 2008 or send Central to the state title series for the first time since 1996.
“It’s great that we’re facing somebody from our area because that means our area is well represented,” Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. “[Central coach AJ Kehoe] does a really good job, and we just know it’s going to be a war because their pitchers are always good and we’re always competitive. It should be fun. I’m glad it’s local because then a lot more people can see it.”
Both the Tigers and Red Devils faced a good bit of drama last week in the lead-up to their highly anticipated rematch.
Auburn dropped Game 1 against Daphne on Friday in a 3-2 loss but battled back with a dominant 9-2 victory in the day’s second game to force a series-deciding Game 3 Wednesday. It took Auburn lead-off hitter Will Turner three pitches before he pushed the Tigers ahead with a solo home run that was followed by Webb Veronese’s own solo home run to set the stage for an 8-0 victory.
Cimo pointed to the Tigers’ strong play in all phases as well as the consistent efforts of the team’s upperclassmen as key in their postseason success.
“It basically comes down to we had some really good pitching, played some good defense and had some timely hitting. That’s what they’ve done here in the last three weeks,” Cimo said. “You always depend on your seniors because of their physical and mental maturity is so much better than most kids at that age. We rely on our seniors every year. They’ve really stepped up to the challenge.”
The Tigers had several clutch hits since the start of the playoffs, and several have come from junior second baseman Todd Clay. Clay again proved clutch for the Tigers on Saturday by delivering a bases-clearing triple to right field that effectively put the Trojans on the brink of elimination.
For Cimo, Clay – who is hitting .302 with 24 hits and 13 RBIs – was already a proven product in the field but has stepped up his work at the plate.
“Defensively, he’s always been really good. Now he’s starting to be a better offensive player and come up with big hits for us,” Cimo said. “It’s good when you have people in the bottom of your order producing because that gives you opportunities to win.”
The question for Clay and the rest of the Tigers’ hitters is how many pitches the Red Devils will even give them to hit.
Central’s pitching has been outstanding this season, and it’s continued well into the postseason. The Red Devils have showed little hesitation in stepping up while Mississippi State signee Tyler Haines has been limited due to injuries, as Will Cannon and Bryce Sanders have taken on the bulk of the innings while Cole Kehoe and Zion Morris have become reliable relievers.
Cannon has been the Red Devils’ ace in 2021 and boasts an 8-1 record with 28 hits allowed, 78 strikeouts and a 2.19 ERA.
“Will has pitched in every big game we’ve had the entire season. We’ve played a grueling schedule, and our kids have the confidence because Will’s gone out there and faced a lot of number one’s, a lot of D-I arms. He’s gone out there and pitched extremely well,” AJ Kehoe said. “Our guys know that he’s going to pound the zone. They’re going to make plays behind him. He can get a swing and miss when he needs it. He does a great job controlling the running game. They certainly have a lot of confidence in Will.”
Although Central edged Auburn for the area title, Kehoe noted how underdogs in baseball win roughly 45 percent of the time given how difficult the game is and how it all boils down to execution. He complimented Cimo for his expertise as a game manger, and he said the Tigers are athletic, sound defensively and are notably deep.
As for Cimo, he pointed out strong Central’s pitching is and that the Red Devils’ defense plays well. He said the Red Devils do all the little things well, which has helped Central thrive against tough competition and now has them on the cusp of the title game series.
The only obstacle remaining in Central’s way is Auburn, a perennial state title contender that has every inclination on making another trip to Montgomery.
“It’s always big to go back to the state championship,” Cimo said. “Just to keep winning is big. Every week’s a big week for anybody’s program when you’re in the playoffs. I just hope we just keep on winning and luck comes our way.”