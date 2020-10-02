Auburn High, Central-Phenix City battle for driver’s seat in region

For the past three years, the matchup between Auburn High and Central-Phenix City has been the de facto region championship game. While there’s still plenty of other region teams still in the hunt, tonight’s showdown could ultimately make it four in a row.

Auburn (6-0, 3-0) hits the road tonight to take on Central (4-2, 3-0) in a game featuring the only two Region 2-7A squads that are still undefeated in region play. The Tigers will be looking to beat Central for the first time since 2013, while the Red Devils are eager to grab another win in their quest for their seventh straight region title.

The Tigers had an unexpected bye week last week due to the cancellation of their non-region game against Bob Jones. Although Auburn did not have an opponent, head coach Adam Winegarden explained the team got plenty of work in.

“There's half of it that's working on fundamentals, and the other half is going ahead and getting ready for your opponent, which will be Central this week,” Winegarden said. “It allows you an opportunity to improve on some things and work on some more fundamentals that you wouldn't have before. At the same time, you start preparing for your next team. Typically you have your off week about this time of year anyhow. It was unexpected, but that's how we handled it.”