Auburn High charges into playoffs after romp over Smiths Station

Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium was about two things: Celebrating one of the most successful senior classes in Auburn High football history and preparing for the future.

Because, as head coach Keith Etheredge says, you have to have everybody ready if you want to win it all.

Auburn High wrapped up its regular season on a dominant note, cruising to a 63-0 home win over nearby Smiths Station. The 63-point margin of victory was the largest for the Tigers since a 65-0 win over Valley in the 2013 season opener.

The win also marked the most points Auburn has scored in a single game since a 66-7 win over Mary Montgomery in 2017.

"I thought all of our guys played great tonight," Etheredge said. "It's good to send your seniors out, in the regular season, on a high note. ... We're playing our best football right now."

Having locked up home-field advantage in the first round of the state playoffs and facing a banged-up Smiths Station team that had lost six straight, Auburn elected to only play starting quarterback Clyde Pittman for the first snap of the game on Senior Night.

The Tigers then turned to junior Davis Harsin, who has rotated drives with Pittman throughout the season.

"We tried to make sure Clyde was healthy going into the playoffs," Etheredge said. "Davis got the reps tonight and did a fantastic job. Clyde understands all of that. We're one play away, if something happens to Clyde, from Davis having to be the guy. So we've got to get him in there and get him some reps."

Harsin was sharp in his first extended run as Auburn's primary quarterback. He completed 14 of his 17 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns and added a 39-yard rushing touchdown.

Auburn High's offense scored on its first six drives of the game, with the first two touchdowns coming from running back DV Williams. The senior finished with seven carries for 51 yards.

Williams and Harsin were just two of nine players who recorded a carry in Friday night's victory. Junior Tyler Flakes had eight carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Anthony Wheat added a six-yard touchdown run.

Through the air, 11 different Tigers caught a pass from either Harsin or sophomore quarterback Jackson Kilgore — including senior offensive lineman Eric Patrick Jr., who was the target on a red-zone trick play in the second quarter.

"We even had some ninth graders tote the ball tonight," Etheredge said. "I think that's great for them. It helps you in the future. It helps you get ready for next year and the years to come. But, you know, you've still gotta focus on these seniors right now. They're the focal point of what we're doing, because it's their year this year."

Auburn's seniors were active on defense early, with linebacker Coleman Granberry coming down with an interception on the second drive of the game. The Tigers finished with double-digit tackles for loss, forced five three-and-outs and ended two more drives with turnovers on downs.

By the time Flakes scored from 15 yards out late in the second quarter, Auburn High had scored six touchdowns on six drives — while Smiths Station had just six yards of total offense.

"They've got a good football team," Etheredge said of Smiths Station, which still came up with several explosive plays in the second half. "They're really banged up. They lost some of their key guys during the season. I can't say enough of Coach (Mike Glisson). He does a fantastic job with those guys. They played their hearts out."

As Auburn rotated its younger players into the game on both sides of the ball in the second half, the focus started to switch towards what's next.

The Tigers, finishing No. 2 in their region, will host Fairhope next Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. It will mark the 22nd consecutive year that Auburn High has made it to the postseason — and the 17th straight year for Etheredge as a head coach.

"I've been blessed enough to be in the playoffs every year as a head coach," Etheredge said. "There's a fine line. You want to make sure that everybody — including all your backups — are ready. ... It's a one-game season every week now. We've got to be prepared and be ready for anything."

Auburn High 63, Smiths Station 0

SS — 0 0 0 0 — 0

AHS — 21 21 14 7 — 63

First quarter

AHS — DV Williams 10 run (kick good), 5:53

AHS — Williams 10 run (kick good), 3:31

AHS — Jack Hudson 50 pass from Davis Harsin (kick good), 0:17

Second quarter

AHS — Marcellus Josephson 9 pass from Harsin (kick good), 9:20

AHS — Tyler McKinnell 10 pass from Harsin (kick good), 6:17

AHS — Logan Blomeyer 10 pass from Harsin (kick good), 3:14

Third quarter

AHS — Harsin 39 run (kick good), 9:09

AHS — Tyler Flakes 1 run (kick good), 8:47

Fourth quarter

AHS — Anthony Wheat 6 run (kick good), 8:00