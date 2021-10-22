Auburn High clinches home-field in first round with win over Enterprise

Entering Friday night, Auburn High had won 12 out of its last 13 games at Duck Samford Stadium.
And while that strong home record will get put to the ultimate test next week, what the Tigers were able to do in their region finale ensured they'll get at least one more big game at The Duck this season.
Auburn scored touchdowns on all six of its full drives and got two huge early stops to defeat Enterprise by a score of 42-28 on Friday night. The homecoming win clinched the No. 2 seed in Class 7A-Region 2, meaning Auburn will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks.
"It's always tough with Enterprise," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. "They do a good job. (Enterprise coach Rick Darlington) is a Hall of Famer, man. He gets it done. He does a great job with their offense. This is a big win for us."
The Tigers were led offensively by quarterback Clyde Pittman, who went a perfect 13 of 13 through the air for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Pittman also had a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and converted one of the most critical third downs of the game with a scramble.
Both of Pittman's touchdowns were caught by Bakari Dailey, who finished with eight receptions for 127 yards. Dailey added an important 44-yard punt return late in the first quarter, which set up a quick scoring drive. Running back DV Williams scored two touchdowns of his own, taking 11 carries for 89 yards.
"We played great," Etheredge said. "We didn't turn the ball over on offense. We ran the ball well. We threw the ball well. Our receivers caught the ball. I thought it was one of our better games overall. ... We looked good where we needed to look good."
Enterprise, which has had a knack for getting into shootouts this season, looked poised to get another one going with Auburn early. The Wildcats' tricky, old-school single-wing style offense put up more than 300 rushing yards and grabbed an early 8-7 lead after running back Amare Griffin broke a 57-yard touchdown run on their first possession.
After Auburn's offense quickly retook the lead through Pittman's touchdown run — an option keeper in which he raced past the entire Enterprise defense — the defense got back-to-back stops by linebacker Mark Toland and forced the Wildcats to punt.
Enterprise's next possession took up most of the second quarter after Auburn fumbled away a punt return. But the Tigers stiffened inside their own red zone, with linebacker Brad Harper making a great open-field tackle on a speed option pitch to force a turnover on downs.
Those back-to-back stops turned out to be all Auburn needed to get the victory. Enterprise entered halftime down by three touchdowns after Williams' first score, and an offense that attempted just one pass the entire game wasn't built for the quick drives needed to keep pace with the Tigers.
"We stopped them when we had to," Etheredge said with a laugh. "That's all the times we stopped them, though."
Harper got his chance to make a big play on offense with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Williams finished off the Wildcats with an 18-yard score midway through the fourth. While Enterprise scored on all three of its possessions after halftime, it used up more than 15 minutes of game time against a bend-don't-break Auburn defense.
The win gave Auburn a 5-1 region record and an 8-1 record overall. The Tigers will host nationally renowned powerhouse IMG Academy next Friday before hitting the 7A state playoffs.
"We get a home playoff game to start it all off, and we're gonna have to play well," Etheredge said. "And we've got IMG coming in here next week, one of the top two teams in the nation. But we're gonna enjoy this one tonight and then get ready for it next week."
Auburn High 42, Enterprise 28
ENT — 8 0 13 6 — 28
AUB — 21 7 7 7 — 42
First quarter
AUB — Bakari Dailey 28 pass from Clyde Pittman (kick good), 9:02
ENT — Amare Griffin 57 run (conversion good), 7:41
AUB — Pittman 49 run (kick good), 5:39
AUB — Dailey 21 pass from Pittman (kick good), 0:47
Second quarter
AUB — DV Williams 1 run (kick good), 1:02
Third quarter
ENT — Mykel Johnson 21 run (kick failed), 8:36
AUB — Brad Harper 10 run (kick good), 5:22
ENT — Griffin 14 run (kick good), 0:36
Fourth quarter
AUB — Williams 18 run (kick good), 7:51
ENT — Johnson 2 run (kick good), 1:30