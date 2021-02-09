Auburn High coach Adam Winegarden opens up about taking Tuscaloosa County job

Adam Winegarden said he felt led to Auburn High when he took over as Tigers head football coach in 2015. Six years and 56 wins later, Winegarden said he's been led to go somewhere else.
Winegarden was named head coach at Tuscaloosa County on Monday night, which officially ended his time with the Tigers. He explained on Tuesday that the decision had been weighing on him for quite some time, and ultimately he chose to be obedient to what he felt he was meant to do.
"It's really been on my heart for a while now, just about what the Lord wanted for our family next," Winegarden said. "It's been on my heart to be in a position to bring a lot of value to a lot of people, and I look at an opportunity to really go pour into a community and help a program grow and build it into something unique and special. I've been driving by that school for 20 years. My family lives about a mile from there. I've always had that program on my heart and in the back of my mind, so I'm excited about the opportunity."
While the new opportunity was one Winegarden couldn't turn down, taking it meant the end of an era. Winegarden's Tigers were 56-19 under his leadership, including a 2020 season in which Auburn won 12 games and captured its first region title since 2013. The year ended in a dramatic 29-28 loss to Thompson in the Class 7A state title game in Tuscaloosa, the city he and his family will call home once again.
Who replaces Winegarden at Auburn and when isn't clear. Auburn City Schools athletic director Dan Norton said he and superintendent Cristen Herring will meet this week to begin discussions regarding the coaching search but declined further comment.
Winegarden explained leaving Auburn will be difficult given the investment he and his family put into the program and community since their arrival. He described football as the best profession but sometimes the toughest business given the relationships you build and how hard it makes it when you leave.
Winegarden compared life to a train ride and said the goal is to help as many people as you can along the way, and the program's standing as one of the top Class 7A programs in the state helps give him peace in his departure. He credited Auburn's players for bringing a culture of winning to life and added that their work ethic, love of the game and commitment to each other made it all possible.
Winegarden shared what he said he told his players Tuesday morning after the news broke regarding his departure.
"Life's a journey. There's transition in life, and we all face those times and we have to go with what's on our heart," Winegarden said. "The heart of the program is the players. It's not any coach or any one person; it's the players. Our players here have a great belief in each other. They have a great belief in what they're fixing to do together, and I expect nothing less but to see that. I love them."
Winegarden described his final season at Auburn as a magical year that started with doubts about even playing any games due to the pandemic and ended with the Tigers nearly winning the state title. As far as his replacement is concerned, Winegarden's advice was for that coach to do things his way and to bring his best every day to work with a group of players that will do the same.
Winegarden arrived at Auburn with aspirations of battling the top programs in the state's highest classification, and through the years the Tigers made it happen. With that chapter of his life now complete, Winegarden's sights are set on rebuilding the Wildcats' program.
"I'm really excited to go, start pouring into that community, pouring into that team, getting to know the people and just starting that journey," Winegarden said.