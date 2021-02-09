Auburn High coach Adam Winegarden opens up about taking Tuscaloosa County job

Adam Winegarden said he felt led to Auburn High when he took over as Tigers head football coach in 2015. Six years and 56 wins later, Winegarden said he's been led to go somewhere else.

Winegarden was named head coach at Tuscaloosa County on Monday night, which officially ended his time with the Tigers. He explained on Tuesday that the decision had been weighing on him for quite some time, and ultimately he chose to be obedient to what he felt he was meant to do.

"It's really been on my heart for a while now, just about what the Lord wanted for our family next," Winegarden said. "It's been on my heart to be in a position to bring a lot of value to a lot of people, and I look at an opportunity to really go pour into a community and help a program grow and build it into something unique and special. I've been driving by that school for 20 years. My family lives about a mile from there. I've always had that program on my heart and in the back of my mind, so I'm excited about the opportunity."