Auburn High dominates Opelika in rivalry victory

Through the first half of Friday’s rivalry game against Opelika, the Auburn High Tigers felt if they kept grinding on defense and came through on scoring opportunities on offense they could pull away from the Bulldogs. Thanks to a high-powered offense and an outstanding effort from defensive back Carson Yancy, the Tigers turned the usual back-and-forth battle with the Bulldogs into a blowout.
Auburn (1-0) pulled away from Opelika (0-1) in the second half of a 37-10 home victory thanks to an offense that rolled up 305 yards and an outstanding defensive effort led by Yancy, who intercepted three passes in the game. Yancy’s hat trick was just part of a dominant effort by the Tigers’ defense, which forced seven Opelika turnovers in the victory and gave up only 150 yards of offense — 80 of which came on one play.
The 27-point win for the Tigers stands as the largest margin of victory for either side since Opelika won 28-0 in 2016.
“Obviously in the first half we had a lot of turnovers and miscues inside the red zone. We gave up a long pass for a touchdown. You have to give Opelika a lot of credit, too. They forced turnovers and made some plays in the first half,” Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said. “In the second half, we had the same opportunities, but we were able to capitalize on some and our defense forced a bunch of turnovers. That was really kind of the difference: it was a turnover game and about field position.”
Auburn’s offense had missed out on several chances to pull away in the game’s opening two quarters. That, however, was not the case in the third.
Holding into a six-point lead, the Tigers sought some breathing room after recovering a muffed punt on the Opelika 30. Following a penalty on the Bulldogs, JT Rodgers came through with a pair of big runs — the second being a five-yard touchdown scamper with 3:39 left in the quarter to put the Tigers ahead 23-10.
The score held firmly there until the Tigers forced another Opelika punt and wasted little time in putting the game out of reach. Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell took the second play of the possession and heaved the ball downfield toward Jeremiah Marshall, who had raced past the Bulldogs in coverage and easily made the catch for a 35-yard touchdown.
Rogers tacked on another score in the fourth after a second Opelika muffed punt with 5:47 left in the game. It was just that kind of night for the Bulldogs, who uncharacteristically struggled to run the football and let turnovers take themselves out of contention.
Winegarden had made it a point to slow down Opelika running back Eric Watts, who ended the night with 17 carries for 38 yards. Once that happened and the Tigers forced turnover after turnover, it was apparent Auburn was in total control.
“We were really concerned about Watts. He’s such a dynamic runner. He can break the game open at any point,” Winegarden said. “Obviously he was a focal point for us defensively to make sure we leveraged the ball correctly. Overall, I thought we played pretty well on defense.”
The one-sided nature of the second half followed a first half in which Auburn seemed in control but failed to pull away from the opportunistic Bulldogs.
Auburn got the scoring going late in the game’s first quarter in a rather unusual way. After the Tigers turned the ball over on downs deep in Bulldogs’ territory, Rogers worked his way past Opelika’s offensive line and tackled the ball carrier for a safety.
Following Eric Thomas’ well-timed interception and return on a would-be screen pass; Opelika answered back with Baker Rowton’s 23-yard field goal to go up 3-2 with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter. The Tigers came right back with its best drive of the opening half, a nine-play, 63-yard possession that ended when Matthew Caldwell hit Zae Ray for an 8-yard touchdown.
The Caldwell-to-Ray strike put the Tigers ahead 9-3 with 7:09 still to go in the second. Caldwell ended the night 13-of-25 passing for 169 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Tigers got the better of Opelika three minutes later when Sam Snyder made an excellent read on a pass, intercepted the ball and was off to the races on a 61-yard pick six. Despite being down, Opelika didn’t panic, and on third down in the next possession Jackson Battles found Will Beams, who slipped out of the would-be tackler’s grasp and was long gone on an 80-yard touchdown that briefly took the air out of the home crowd.
Beams big play cut Auburn’s lead to 16-10 with 3:26 left before the break. Bates, who started the game for the Bulldogs, was 3-of-10 passing for 79 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
While the first 24 minutes of action had several big moments, the first half also featured plenty of missed opportunities for Auburn and Opelika.
The two squads combined for five first-half turnovers — three interceptions, one fumble and one muffed punt — and scoring opportunities were squandered again and again. In the first half, Auburn failed to take full advantage of an inconsistent Opelika offense thanks to failing to convert on a 4th-and-goal at the Opelika 1-yard line — although it resulted in Rogers’ safety — and missing a chip-shot field goal just before intermission.
Auburn hosts Prattville on Friday to begin region play. Opelika, meanwhile, will begin its region slate by hosting Sidney Lanier.
For Winegarden, the moment was one worth celebrating — especially for a senior class that spent the offseason unsure if they would get to face the Bulldogs one last time.
“These kids remember these games for a long period of time,” Winegarden said. “For our senior class to go out as a winner in this great rivalry, I think it’s big for them.”
Auburn 37, Opelika 10
OPE — 0 10 0 0 - 10
AUB — 2 14 7 14- 37
1st Quarter
AUB — JT Rogers tackle for safety, 0:13
2nd Quarter
OPE — Baker Rowton 23-yd field goal, 9:56
AUB — Zae Ray 8-yd reception from Matthew Caldwell (XP good), 7:09
AUB — Sam Snyder 61-yd interception return (XP good), 4:57
OPE — Will Beams 80-yd reception from Jackson Bates (XP good), 3:26
3rd Quarter
AUB — Rogers 5-yard run, 3:39
4th Quarter
AUB — Jeremiah Marshall 35-yard reception fromo Caldwell (XP good), 11:17
AUB — Rogers 3-yard run (XP good), 4:19
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!