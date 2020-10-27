Auburn High drops in ASWA poll after loss

Last week's local football action led to little change in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's weekly poll except for one major move.

Auburn High dropped three spots in the poll to No. 6 in Class 7A following its 38-27 loss to Enterprise. The loss capped off the Tigers' regular season after they won the Region 2-7A title and prepare to open the playoffs at home.

Besides Auburn, there was no changes among the other six ranked area teams.

Central-Phenix City stayed at No. 7 in 7A, Opelika is still No. 4 in 6A, Lanett held firm to No. 2 in 2A, Notasulga remained No. 5 in 1A and in the AISA, Glenwood maintained the top spot and Chambers is No. 6 again.

This week's schedule sets up for even fewer movement among those ranked teams. Only three ranked teams are in action, as Central travels to Oxford on Thursday, Glenwood hits the road for Autauga Academy and Chambers plays at Crenshaw Christian.

This week's action represents the final week of regular-season play before the postseason begins for AHSAA and AISA schools.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A