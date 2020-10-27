Auburn High drops in ASWA poll after loss

Last week's local football action led to little change in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's weekly poll except for one major move.
Auburn High dropped three spots in the poll to No. 6 in Class 7A following its 38-27 loss to Enterprise. The loss capped off the Tigers' regular season after they won the Region 2-7A title and prepare to open the playoffs at home.
Besides Auburn, there was no changes among the other six ranked area teams.
Central-Phenix City stayed at No. 7 in 7A, Opelika is still No. 4 in 6A, Lanett held firm to No. 2 in 2A, Notasulga remained No. 5 in 1A and in the AISA, Glenwood maintained the top spot and Chambers is No. 6 again.
This week's schedule sets up for even fewer movement among those ranked teams. Only three ranked teams are in action, as Central travels to Oxford on Thursday, Glenwood hits the road for Autauga Academy and Chambers plays at Crenshaw Christian.
This week's action represents the final week of regular-season play before the postseason begins for AHSAA and AISA schools.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (23);10-0;276
2. Hoover;9-1;191
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;184
4. Theodore;8-1;160
5. Daphne;8-1;120
6. Auburn High;8-1;119
7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;100
8. Austin;8-1;86
9. Fairhope;7-2;40
10. James Clemens;8-2;23
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (23);8-1;276
2. Mountain Brook;7-1;200
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;188
4. Opelika;7-2;153
5. Saraland;8-2;121
6. Spanish Fort;7-2;114
7. Clay-Chalkville;8-1;107
8. Pelham;7-1;71
9. Athens;7-2;35
10. McGill-Toolen;6-2;28
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (14);8-0;249
2. St. Paul's (8);9-0;224
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;168
4. Central-Clay Co.;8-1;162
5. Guntersville;8-0;142
6. Alexandria (1);9-0;128
7. Pike Road;9-0;91
8. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
9. Demopolis;9-0;45
10. Fairview;8-1;21
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (22);9-0;273
2. Madison Aca. (1);8-0;207
3. Gordo;8-1;178
4. Handley;7-0;145
5. Etowah;6-2;116
6. Mobile Chr.;7-1;113
7. Jacksonville;6-3;90
8. Madison Co.;8-2;60
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;48
10. Good Hope;9-1;44
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (23);9-0;276
2. Ohatchee;8-1;192
3. Piedmont;8-1;183
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;144
5. Montgomery Aca.;9-0;134
6. Flomaton;7-2;127
7. T.R. Miller;7-2;99
8. Thomasville;8-1;69
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;53
10. East Lawrence;8-1;17
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21);8-1;270
2. Lanett (2);8-2;210
3. Leroy;8-1;187
4. Spring Garden;8-1;141
5. Red Bay;7-1;133
6. North Sand Mountain;8-1;96
7. B.B. Comer;8-1;61
8. G.W. Long;7-1;52
9. Abbeville;8-1;50
10. Clarke Co.;7-2;49
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (22);9-0;273
2. Linden (1);8-0;210
3. Maplesville;8-1;183
4. Sweet Water;6-2;157
5. Notasulga;7-1;134
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;114
7. Valley Head;8-1;87
8. Pickens Co.;7-2;63
9. Berry;8-1;58
10. Winterboro;8-1;22
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Glenwood (23);8-0;276
2. Bessemer Aca.;7-1;206
3. Escambia Aca.;7-1;184
4. Jackson Aca.;10-0;156
5. Patrician;7-1;130
6. Chambers Aca.;8-1;122
7. Crenshaw Chr.;7-2;84
8. Morgan Aca.;7-2;59
9. Pike Liberal Arts;6-2;56
10. Abbeville Chr.;7-2;16
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 9, Macon-East (7-3) 8, Monroe Aca. (6-3) 2, Pickens Aca. (5-4) 2, Sparta (5-3) 1.
