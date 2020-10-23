Auburn High falls to Enterprise in regular-season finale

The Tigers threatened in the final minutes, moving to the Enterprise 7 with 3:05 left. Facing 3rd-and-2, Tiger quarterback Matthew Caldwell dropped back to pass, but was sacked by Wildcat defenders Konye Graham and Duwane Bucker at the 16.

A fourth-down pass on the ensuing play went out of the back of the end zone and Enterprise had denied Auburn in the clutch.

The Wildcats’ Johnson, with Enterprise trying to run out the clock, added a knockout blow, racing 61 yards for a touchdown off the left side with 1:17 left. A try for two failed, but EHS lead 38-27.

Marshawn Fitzpatrick intercepted Auburn on the final drive to end it.

The teams combined for 50 points in the opening half with most of the early part played in the rain.

Enterprise was able to seize momentum right from first play. Auburn’s Caldwell dropped back to pass and as he cocked his arm to throw the ball, perhaps wet from the rain, it slipped out of his hands and the Wildcats’ Xavier Moore recovered at the Tiger 10.

Two plays later, Johnson scored off the left side on a 1-yard run. After two offsides penalties on Auburn, the Wildcats went for two, but the Tiger defense stopped the try, leaving it 6-0 EHS with 10:46 left in the first quarter.