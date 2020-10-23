Auburn High falls to Enterprise in regular-season finale

ENTERPRISE — Enterprise used big plays on offense and in the kicking game to seize a first-half lead then its defense stepped up in the final three minutes as the Wildcats earned their biggest win in the two-year coaching tenure of Rick Darlington with a 38-27 win over No. 3-ranked Auburn at Wildcat Stadium.
The win ruined Auburn’s bid for its first unbeaten regular season since 2009, dropping the Tigers to 8-1 overall. The loss did nothing to diminish a region title for Auburn (5-1 in Class 7A, Region 2). The Tigers now rest up for the state playoffs in two weeks.
Enterprise improved to 7-2 overall and earned its second win over a ranked team in two years, beating No. 5 Theodore at the end of last year, but this was a bigger win. The 38 points scored by EHS were the most on Auburn since last year’s playoffs when Central-Phenix City scored the same amount on the Tigers.
Enterprise (7-2, 4-2) will host Navarre, Fla., next week in the regular-season finale before hitting the road in the first road of the state playoffs.
The Wildcats seized a 26-14 lead in the first half behind 1-yard TD runs by Mykel Johnson and Quentin Hayes, a 99-yard kickoff return by Josh McCray and a 75-yard run by Jared Smith.
Field goals of 27 and 40 yards by Matthew Sheahan pushed the lead to 32-21, but Auburn battled back to cut the margin to five in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers threatened in the final minutes, moving to the Enterprise 7 with 3:05 left. Facing 3rd-and-2, Tiger quarterback Matthew Caldwell dropped back to pass, but was sacked by Wildcat defenders Konye Graham and Duwane Bucker at the 16.
A fourth-down pass on the ensuing play went out of the back of the end zone and Enterprise had denied Auburn in the clutch.
The Wildcats’ Johnson, with Enterprise trying to run out the clock, added a knockout blow, racing 61 yards for a touchdown off the left side with 1:17 left. A try for two failed, but EHS lead 38-27.
Marshawn Fitzpatrick intercepted Auburn on the final drive to end it.
The teams combined for 50 points in the opening half with most of the early part played in the rain.
Enterprise was able to seize momentum right from first play. Auburn’s Caldwell dropped back to pass and as he cocked his arm to throw the ball, perhaps wet from the rain, it slipped out of his hands and the Wildcats’ Xavier Moore recovered at the Tiger 10.
Two plays later, Johnson scored off the left side on a 1-yard run. After two offsides penalties on Auburn, the Wildcats went for two, but the Tiger defense stopped the try, leaving it 6-0 EHS with 10:46 left in the first quarter.
Auburn matched the score on the next series, moving 70 yards in eight plays. Caldwell scored on a 1-yard sneak with 7:55 left. Joshua Owsley added the point after kick to make it 7-6 Auburn.
The Tiger scoring drive was sparked by a 43-yard run up the middle by Joey Futrell, who had a big night with 223 yards rushing, on third-and-1 plus a Caldwell 18-yard run off a read option play on 4th-and-1.
The Auburn lead didn’t last long, though. Just 21 seconds in fact.
Wildcat senior standout McCray took the ensuing kickoff at the 1-yard line, raced up the middle then cut left before going back to the right inside the Auburn 40 to avoid pursuing Tigers on way to a 99-yard kick return for a score. Quarterback Hayes ran in a two-point conversion to make it 14-7 with 7:34 left in the quarter.
Enterprise extended the margin on its following series with a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive, using a little razzle dazzle to spark the drive.
The Wildcats had it 4th-and-9 at its own 26, but Darlington went for a fake punt with up man Wyatt Darlington, the coach’s son, taking the snap and racing 21 yards for a first down.
Three plays later, the Cats also converted a 3rd-and-7 from its 50 with a 38-yard Hayes to Amare Griffin pass to the 12.
Three plays later, Hayes scored on a 1-yard surge up the middle on the first play of the second quarter. After another off sides penalty on Auburn, a bad snap prevented an extra point kick, but the Wildcats had a 20-7 lead with 11:53 left in the quarter.
Auburn cut the Wildcat margin midway in the second quarter. Sparked by Caldwell completions of 12 yards to Bryson Clague and 19 to Ja’quavian Ross, the Tigers scored on 2nd-and-5 at the 5 when Caldwell faked a handoff inside and scampered in untouched to the left. Owsley’s PAT made it 20-14 with 5:58 left in the half.
Once again, it didn’t stay that way long.
On Enterprise’s first offensive play, Smith received a handoff on a wingback reverse to the right and found nothing but green grass down the sideline on a 75-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left. The extra point was partly blocked and fell short of the goal posts, leaving it 26-14 Enterprise.
The Tigers cut the margin on the ensuing series with Caldwell firing a 10-yard TD pass to Ross who made a nice catch right at the goal line between EHS defenders. Owsley added the point after, cutting the deficit to 26-21.
The Tiger scoring drive was keyed by 65 yards rushing on five carries by Rogers.
The first-half scoring wasn’t done, though, as Enterprise scored on the half’s final play on a 27-yard Sheahan field goal to end a 11-play, 66-yard drive. A 39-yard Hayes pass to an open Darlington in the middle of the field plus a 19-yard Hayes to McCray pass to convert 4th-and sparked the drive.
Sheahan added to the Enterprise lead on the first series of the third quarter, booming a 40-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the third quarter.
Auburn clawed back into early in the fourth when Caldwell connected with Ross on a 16-yard TD completion, closing the gap to 32-27. The Tigers went for two, but a reverse was snuffed out by 32 and others, leaving it a five-point margin with 9:25 left.
Enterprise earned three first downs, but had to punt back to Auburn, which got it back with 5:55 left and moved inside the 10 before the Wildcats defense stepped up to preserve the lead.
