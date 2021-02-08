Auburn High football coach Adam Winegarden leaves for Tuscaloosa County

The Tigers led defending state champion Thompson 28-19 with less than 30 seconds to go in the game when a blocked punt, an onside kick and two defensive pass-interference penalties allowed the Warriors to score 10 points — the last three courtesy a game-winning 35-yard field goal.

Winegarden was at a loss for words moments after the dramatic 29-28 loss in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I'm really proud of our team. Really can't put into words how bad this game hurts. I've never experienced anything like this. I know our kids haven't. Right now we're kind of in shock,” Winegarden said. “It's a tough moment for all of us, and we're trying to obviously process the ending of the game … It's difficult right now for our team and our players. You have to give Thompson credit for making plays at the end. I really thought we played really well tonight for the most part.”

Winegarden leaves Auburn with nine playoff victories and 27 region victories, both second in program history only to his predecessor, Tim Carter. Auburn is now looking to hire only its fifth different head coach since 2000.