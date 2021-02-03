Auburn High football duo sign with rivals Army and Navy

All those hours of work led to that moment in the Auburn High gym in December, when both young men were able to officially sign with their academies.

“It was definitely exciting. It was a bit of a rush, just getting in front of everyone and making it official. It was a big day for everyone for sure,” Hixon said.

“You know, I'm proud of them,” Rhodes said of Hixon and Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who signed with Jacksonville State. “We worked together the last several years, and we've done everything we could just to make it to the next level. The day came that we finally put the pen to paper, and it felt great.”

Rhodes and Hixon’s opportunities arrived not only because of their hard work but also their success on the football field.

Rhodes was simply stellar in his senior season, as he averaged 41 yards per punt in 2020 and earned first team All-State honors. Hixon’s high school career was cut short after doctors found a stage 3 osteochondral lesion in his right knee, which required surgery over the summer. Although he wasn’t able to hit the field with his teammates, Hixon was a constant presence on the sidelines as Auburn won 12 games and played for the Class 7A state championship.