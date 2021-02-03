Auburn High football duo sign with rivals Army and Navy

When Auburn High senior punter Matthew Rhodes sat in the school’s gymnasium on Dec. 16 with a pen in his hand and his certificate of commitment within reach, he took a deep breath and let it out.
Rhodes was one of countless football players who navigated a bizarre recruiting world during the pandemic, but he found himself as part of a much smaller group that was making a bigger commitment by signing with a service academy. Fortunately for Rhodes, he had someone else he could relate to in Auburn High offensive lineman David Hixon.
They made commitments beyond the football field back in December when Rhodes signed with Army and Hixon signed with the Naval Academy. Commitments to the service academies receive appointments and do not sign national letters of intent as other Football Bowl Subdivision schools do.
While their status on each side of one of college football’s biggest rivalries has led to plenty of ribbing between the two Tigers, it has also created a shared understanding about the next step they’re taking in their lives.
“I'll have on a Navy shirt and he has an Army shirt, and we'll bump each other in the hall,” Hixon said. “[Auburn High has] definitely pushed us. Football wise, with coach [Adam] Winegarden — it's always been 'You're on time or you're running.' He's been real good at making a man out of every single one of the guys on our team. I definitely think that aspect of it will push me forward.”
Rhodes could have ended up with the Midshipmen after Navy extended an offer first, but Army followed soon after and Rhodes was intrigued. Rhodes said West Point drew him in because of the wide variety of majors it offers — Rhodes is leaning toward engineering, management or kinesiology — which along with the quality of education and leadership opportunities made the offer too good to pass up.
Hixon, meanwhile, admitted he wasn’t sold on attending a service academy at first, but the more he considered the Naval Academy the more he felt drawn to it. Hixon explained that a Zoom call with Navy’s coaching staff showed him how they operated, and the more he thought about it the more his never-sit-still attitude seemed to fit right in with the mindset he needed. Hixon also has an interest in engineering, which in his mind made Navy even more appealing.
Rhodes and Hixon worked through a wild recruiting calendar in which on-campus visits were not feasible for college football recruits, and the application process for the service academies only added to the strenuous work they needed to accomplish.
Service academies require much more from student-athletes compared to those attending a traditional four-year university. Hixon described several physical exertion tests he had to pass — such as seeing how many push-ups and pull-ups he could do or how fast he could run a mile — along with a lengthy application process which includes receiving a nomination from an Alabama senator. Rhodes recalled working through the application process almost every night for a couple of hours as he wrote essays and checked the box on several different medical qualifications.
All those hours of work led to that moment in the Auburn High gym in December, when both young men were able to officially sign with their academies.
“It was definitely exciting. It was a bit of a rush, just getting in front of everyone and making it official. It was a big day for everyone for sure,” Hixon said.
“You know, I'm proud of them,” Rhodes said of Hixon and Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who signed with Jacksonville State. “We worked together the last several years, and we've done everything we could just to make it to the next level. The day came that we finally put the pen to paper, and it felt great.”
Rhodes and Hixon’s opportunities arrived not only because of their hard work but also their success on the football field.
Rhodes was simply stellar in his senior season, as he averaged 41 yards per punt in 2020 and earned first team All-State honors. Hixon’s high school career was cut short after doctors found a stage 3 osteochondral lesion in his right knee, which required surgery over the summer. Although he wasn’t able to hit the field with his teammates, Hixon was a constant presence on the sidelines as Auburn won 12 games and played for the Class 7A state championship.
Rhodes said he’s looking forward to the start of something new in New York, and he said his goals are to make it through the six-week basic training period and to stay on top of his work on the football field and off it. Hixon, meanwhile, spoke about making memories and friendships that will last a lifetime in Annapolis and stated his goals as enduring through those summer training sessions, making the travel team and settling in with a new squad.
The opportunity to play at the next level isn’t one Hixon takes lightly. He recalled being moved from running back to right guard his ninth-grade year at Auburn, a change that upset Hixon so badly he went home after practice and sobbed.
Hixon said he thought his dreams of playing college football had ended that day; instead, the move likely opened a door Hixon would have never had otherwise.
“It's really been part of my testimony to see how the Lord has worked in my life by giving me these opportunities even though three or four years ago I thought my chances were over with just because of the situation I was put in,” Hixon said.