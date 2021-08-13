Auburn High football looks totally new after a state runner-up finish. Can the Tigers win it all?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
After a heartbreaking last-second loss in the Class 7A state championship game last December, Auburn High experienced a complete overhaul this offseason.
In addition to 45 players graduating from last year’s state runner-up squad, head coach Adam Winegarden resigned after six seasons to take over at Tuscaloosa County. In his place comes Keith Etheredge, who’s won 150 games and five state titles in 15 seasons as a head coach.
Etheredge’s first Auburn roster looks vastly different from Winegarden’s last. That’s not to say it’s not loaded with talent.
Auburn boasts a number of standout athletes this year, but the team’s deepest unit is likely its offensive line. The Tigers have about nine players in the mix up front as part of a group that includes Beauregard transfer Eston Harris, Oxford transfer Bradyn Joiner and out-of-state transfer Drew Bobo along with Joe Frazier, Avery Ferris, Eric Patrick, Chase Neloms and Charles Reese.
The Tigers face the tough prospect of finding a new quarterback after Jacksonville State signee Matthew Caldwell’s departure, though it appears they’ve done so in junior Clyde Pittman. Pittman has handled the lion’s share of first-team snaps this summer, and while sophomore Davis Harsin has impressed Etheredge, it will likely be the upperclassman leading the way this fall.
Etheredge expects big things at receiver in a group that includes VJ Leverett, Logan Blomeyer, Marcellous Josephson as well as tight end with players such as Etheredge’s son Camden, Carver-Montgomery transfer Marsalis Carter and Army baseball commit Patrick Davidson.
Auburn also returns kicker Josh Owsley, who earned All-State honorable mention honors after hitting 44 of his 47 extra-point attempts and connecting on six of his 10 field-goal attempts last season.
Etheredge also sees plenty of potential at running back in a stable that will feature Killian Massey, Jamarious Woods, Davaioun Williams and Brad Harper.
DEFENSE
The Tigers have a wealth of talent spread throughout the defense, though none more so than up front.
Auburn University commit Powell Gordon is expected to play defensive end this year, though Etheredge also envisions the three-star recruit dropping back and playing linebacker as well. Auburn also has Molik Mason, a 6-foot-7 lineman who just moved from Virginia, along with Jimmy Vickerstaff, Jamias Pitts and Jordan Reese. Etheredge also expects Joiner and Ferris to contribute to the front.
The Tigers have a lot of athleticism at linebacker headlined by Harper, a senior who has seen his scholarship numbers trickle up in the last few months. He’ll be joined by Klark Cleveland as well as Coleman Granberry and Jalen Weekfall.
Auburn is fairly young in the secondary but does return two big contributors from last fall in Carson Yancy and Trey Nelms. They’ll be joined by Nasir Pogue, Graham Stephens, Key Dooley and Kel Dooley.
Auburn showed it was capable of winning it all last year, and the hiring of Etheredge proved the team will hold that standard for years to come. Based on the talent on hand, Etheredge and the Tigers could find themselves with a date in Birmingham come December.