Auburn High football looks totally new after a state runner-up finish. Can the Tigers win it all?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

After a heartbreaking last-second loss in the Class 7A state championship game last December, Auburn High experienced a complete overhaul this offseason.

In addition to 45 players graduating from last year’s state runner-up squad, head coach Adam Winegarden resigned after six seasons to take over at Tuscaloosa County. In his place comes Keith Etheredge, who’s won 150 games and five state titles in 15 seasons as a head coach.

Etheredge’s first Auburn roster looks vastly different from Winegarden’s last. That’s not to say it’s not loaded with talent.

Auburn boasts a number of standout athletes this year, but the team’s deepest unit is likely its offensive line. The Tigers have about nine players in the mix up front as part of a group that includes Beauregard transfer Eston Harris, Oxford transfer Bradyn Joiner and out-of-state transfer Drew Bobo along with Joe Frazier, Avery Ferris, Eric Patrick, Chase Neloms and Charles Reese.