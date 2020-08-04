Auburn High football makes schedule changes due to COVID-19

With travel still a major concern during the coronavirus pandemic, the Auburn High football team has adjusted its schedule accordingly.
Auburn has moved its would-be 2020 season opener against Bob Jones from Aug. 21 to Sept. 25 due to coronavirus concerns, Tigers head coach Adam Winegarden confirmed Tuesday. Instead of hosting Bob Jones — which would have had to travel roughly three-and-a-half hours to reach Auburn — the Tigers will instead host Park Crossing on Aug. 21 to begin the season.
AL.com’s Ben Thomas first reported the postponement of Auburn’s game against Bob Jones.
Bob Jones’ move to September fills what would have been Auburn’s road game against Pope (Ga.), which has been canceled. By saving the Bob Jones matchup, the Tigers will still face a Patriots team that has made the state playoffs 14 of the last 15 years and is coming off its first losing season since 2006.
Park Crossing, meanwhile, represents a familiar foe for the Tigers.
Auburn faced the Thunderbirds the past two seasons, having won 24-0 in 2018 and 44-28 in 2019. The Thunderbirds are now led by head coach L.C. Cole, who was recently at nearby Loachapoka and was previously the defensive coordinator at Central-Phenix City, Auburn’s region rival.
Park Crossing posted a 5-8 record in 2019 and was part of one of the more impressive postseason runs, as the Thunderbirds entered the playoffs with only three victories but managed to reach the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Park Crossing will only have to travel about 50 miles for the Auburn game.
Auburn High athletic director Dan Norton said those changes are the only ones to the Tigers’ schedule, though more could occur in the future.
