Auburn High football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Auburn High brings in 164 players from 10th to 12th grade, but the big question comes to the incomplete offensive line that must protect their returning skills players.

Auburn University commit Bradyn Joiner was pulled over from the defense to account for the experience lost on the front, so he moves to left tackle. Avery Ferris and Eric Patrick will play alongside Joiner as a physical presence to protect senior quarterback Clyde Pittman.

He has a number of weapons to go to, accompanied in the backfield by senior running back Da’Vaioun Williams and a long list of wide receivers to throw to.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks who are really good. We’re pretty deep at receiver. Our offensive line is probably one of the best offensive lines I’ve ever coached,” said head coach Keith Etheredge. “We’ve got a great staff and great young men playing for us.”

DEFENSE

Senior linebackers Coleman Granberry and Clark Cleveland are returning leaders on the defense, but they are backed up by a number of juniors who can spend the season gaining experience behind the pair of veterans.

The season opens with a non-region game against Hoover, which will serve as a sounding board for Etheredge’s second season with the program. The defensive front is just as large as the offense, so they should have the size to hang with the large bodies they will face from other Class 7A programs.

Joiner was pulled to offense on what Etheredge says may be the best line he ever coached, so his experience may be missed on the other side of the ball. With an exhaustive roster and the size to fill it out, the defensive line will be worth watching as starters find their roles.

“Defensively, our guys fly around and get to the ball,” Etheredge said. “You’ve got to be ready to play football every Friday night. In that 7A region that we’re in, you’re going to play some monsters.”

Auburn High Tigers 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 vs. Hoover (at AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Cramton Bowl) Aug. 26 at Enterprise* Sept. 2 vs. Dothan High* Sept. 9 vs. Jeff Davis* Sept. 16 at Lee-Montgomery* Sept. 23 vs. Ramsay Sept. 30 vs. Opelika* Oct. 14 at Central-Phenix City* Oct. 21 at Prattville* Oct. 28 vs. Smiths Station* *-denotes Region 2-7A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Keith Etheredge (2nd season at AHS; 10-3, 160-55 overall record) >> Stadium: Duck Samford Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 10-3 (5-1) >> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2020 >> State Titles: None