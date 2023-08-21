Auburn High is one of just 33 schools in the state of Alabama that has won at least 600 games all-time. The Tigers have made it to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, and they’ve won multiple postseason games in each of their last four trips.

There’s just one thing that eludes them at this point: A first state championship.

Auburn has played for the Class 7A title in two of the last three years, falling to powerhouse Thompson both times.

“We played a really good football team in the state championship game last year, and we didn’t play our best football,” Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said. “And we knew that as soon as the game was over.”

While Thompson can lean on a state title-winning quarterback who will only be a ninth grader this year, Auburn is having to break in a new starter under center.

The original plan was for Clyde Pittman to hand the reins to Davis Harsin. With Harsin moving back to Idaho, Jackson Kilgore will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback, and he’s coming off what coaches and teammates have called a “fantastic summer.”

“Jackson has been unbelievable,” Etheredge said. “He has stepped up and become a leader. He’s a gamer. He’s a kid who thrives under the lights. ... I’m ready for people to get eyes on him.”

As Kilgore moves into the QB1 role, he’ll be able to lean on the talents of all-state wide receiver Ean Nation, who smashed school records with 66 catches for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. The Tigers also have an established weapon in tight end Griffin McLean.

Tyler Flakes will lead the ground game after rushing for 540 yards and nine touchdowns last season as the primary backup to DV Williams. And the Tigers believe they’ll be able to get points anytime they cross midfield thanks to All-American kicker Towns McGough.

Defensively, Etheredge believes Auburn has a real chance to have a better defensive front than it did a season ago, when the Tigers allowed just 19 points per game. The Tigers have to replace a pair of all-state linebackers in Klark Cleveland and Coleman Granberry, but they’re high on Wyatt Trexler and Ty Hudson heading into the season.

In the secondary, Auburn brings back Jailyn “Pete” Davis at cornerback and boasts a pair of hard-hitting senior safeties in Davis Smith and Jackson Mills.

“We might not be the most athletic defense every time we step on the field, but our guys do a great job of playing hard every single play and giving it everything they’ve got,” Etheredge said.

Auburn will open its 2023 season with a high-profile game against Hoover at The Met. The Tigers will also face defending 5A state champion Ramsay in Birmingham during the midst of an always-loaded region slate.

It’ll be a tough schedule in Etheredge’s third season at Auburn, but he believes it’ll get the Tigers prepared for their ultimate goal.

“We had a really special group when I got here, and we’ve built on that every single year,” Etheredge said. “I think these guys are hungry to get back to where they were last year and right a wrong.”

Auburn High Tigers >> Head Coach: Keith Etheredge (3rd season at AHS; 22-5, 172-57 overall record) >> Stadium: Duck Samford Stadium >> Region: Class 7A, Region 2 >> 2021 record: 12-2 (7-1) >> Last Playoff App.: 2022 >> Last Region Title: 2022 >> State Titles: None

Auburn High 2023 football schedule Aug. 25: vs. Hoover (Hoover Met) Sept. 1: vs. Enterprise* Sept. 8: at Dothan* Sept. 15: at Jefferson Davis* Sept. 22: vs. Percy Julian* Sept. 29: vs. Ramsay (Legion Field) Oct. 6: at Opelika​* Oct. 20: vs. Central-Phenix City* Oct. 27: vs. Prattville* Nov. 3: at Smiths Station* *-denotes Region 2-7A game

