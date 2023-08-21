JUSTIN FERGUSON
For the O-A News
Auburn High is one of just 33 schools in the state of Alabama that has won at least 600 games all-time. The Tigers have made it to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, and they’ve won multiple postseason games in each of their last four trips.
There’s just one thing that eludes them at this point: A first state championship.
Auburn has played for the Class 7A title in two of the last three years, falling to powerhouse Thompson both times.
“We played a really good football team in the state championship game last year, and we didn’t play our best football,” Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge said. “And we knew that as soon as the game was over.”
While Thompson can lean on a state title-winning quarterback who will only be a ninth grader this year, Auburn is having to break in a new starter under center.
The original plan was for Clyde Pittman to hand the reins to Davis Harsin. With Harsin moving back to Idaho, Jackson Kilgore will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback, and he’s coming off what coaches and teammates have called a “fantastic summer.”
“Jackson has been unbelievable,” Etheredge said. “He has stepped up and become a leader. He’s a gamer. He’s a kid who thrives under the lights. ... I’m ready for people to get eyes on him.”
As Kilgore moves into the QB1 role, he’ll be able to lean on the talents of all-state wide receiver Ean Nation, who smashed school records with 66 catches for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. The Tigers also have an established weapon in tight end Griffin McLean.
Tyler Flakes will lead the ground game after rushing for 540 yards and nine touchdowns last season as the primary backup to DV Williams. And the Tigers believe they’ll be able to get points anytime they cross midfield thanks to All-American kicker Towns McGough.
Defensively, Etheredge believes Auburn has a real chance to have a better defensive front than it did a season ago, when the Tigers allowed just 19 points per game. The Tigers have to replace a pair of all-state linebackers in Klark Cleveland and Coleman Granberry, but they’re high on Wyatt Trexler and Ty Hudson heading into the season.
In the secondary, Auburn brings back Jailyn “Pete” Davis at cornerback and boasts a pair of hard-hitting senior safeties in Davis Smith and Jackson Mills.
“We might not be the most athletic defense every time we step on the field, but our guys do a great job of playing hard every single play and giving it everything they’ve got,” Etheredge said.
Auburn will open its 2023 season with a high-profile game against Hoover at The Met. The Tigers will also face defending 5A state champion Ramsay in Birmingham during the midst of an always-loaded region slate.
It’ll be a tough schedule in Etheredge’s third season at Auburn, but he believes it’ll get the Tigers prepared for their ultimate goal.
“We had a really special group when I got here, and we’ve built on that every single year,” Etheredge said. “I think these guys are hungry to get back to where they were last year and right a wrong.”
Auburn High Tigers
>> Head Coach: Keith Etheredge (3rd season at AHS; 22-5, 172-57 overall record)
>> Stadium: Duck Samford Stadium
>> Region: Class 7A, Region 2
>> 2021 record: 12-2 (7-1)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2022
>> Last Region Title: 2022
>> State Titles: None
Auburn High 2023 football schedule
Aug. 25: vs. Hoover (Hoover Met)
Sept. 1: vs. Enterprise*
Sept. 8: at Dothan*
Sept. 15: at Jefferson Davis*
Sept. 22: vs. Percy Julian*
Sept. 29: vs. Ramsay (Legion Field)
Oct. 6: at Opelika*
Oct. 20: vs. Central-Phenix City*
Oct. 27: vs. Prattville*
Nov. 3: at Smiths Station*
*-denotes Region 2-7A game
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
An Auburn cheerleader performs on the sideline before the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Captains for both teams meet at midfield for the coin toss. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Central Red Devils take the field. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Mark Toland (21) sacks Central's Jaylen Epps (1) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Jaylen Epps (1) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Zackariah Simmons (6) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Daylyn Upshaw (13) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A referee explains a penalty to Central head coach Patrick Nix in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Thenorris Thomas (8) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's DV Williams (5) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Griffin McLean (81) reacts after catching a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s Ean Nation (9) carries after a catch in the first half against Central-Phenix City on Nov. 18, 2022, in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Rydarrius Morgan (11) pushes Auburn's Ean Nation (9) toward the boundary in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Tomarrion Parker (3) tackles Auburn's DV Williams (5) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Tomarrion Parker (3) reacts after tackling Auburn's DV Williams (5) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Graham Young (23) tackles Central's Zackariah Simmons (6) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Marquez Mobley (14) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central High School cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Tomarrion Parker (3) tackles Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ean Nation (9) carries after a catch in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's AJ Harris (4) tackles Auburn's Ean Nation (9) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's DV Williams (5) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Logan Blomeyer (3) carries after a catch in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) carries in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jack Hudson (84) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's DV Williams (5) pushes over the goal line for a touchdown in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn’s DV Williams (5) celebrates with Avery Ferris (70) after a touchdown Friday.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Thenorris Thomas (8) catches a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Marquez Mobley (14) reacts after dropping a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Charles Paul (15) kicks a field goal in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Logan Blomeyer (3) returns a kick in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) throws a pass in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Rydarrius Morgan (11) returns an interception in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Graham Young (23) tackles Central's Marquez Mobley (14) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jailyn Davis (2) defends a pass intended for Central's Karmello English (2) in the first half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High School marching band performs at halftime. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Auburn High School drum major directs the band during the halftime show. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Tomarrion Parker (3) and Lance Pitts (9) tackle Auburn's DV Williams (5) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Rydarrius Morgan (11) tackles Auburn's DV Williams (5) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Daylyn Upshaw (13) carries after a catch in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Jaylen Epps (1) scrambles in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Mark Toland (21) reacts after tackling Central's Jaylen Epps (1) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) runs through the end zone after a touchdown catch in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ean Nation (9) returns a kick in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Quintavious Billingsley (5) punts in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ean Nation (9) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jailyn Davis (2) defends a pass intended for Central's Karmello English (2) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Jaylen Epps (1) throws a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Akeem White II (55) tackles Central's Romello Green (21) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn students make some noise during the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's AJ Harris (4) tackles Auburn's DV Williams (5) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Tyler Flakes (6) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Latori Williams Jr. (7) tackles Auburn's Ean Nation (9) in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Ean Nation (9) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Jack Hudson (84) catches a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) dives over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown against Central-Phenix in the state semifinals on Nov. 18 in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks /
Clyde Pittman slides into the end zone at the end of his touchdown run.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Clyde Pittman (13) celebrates with Avery Ferris (70) after a touchdown run Nov. 18 in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn crowd makes some noise late in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Auburn High fan holds up a "Go Tigers" sign during the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) misses a pass in the second half. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Auburn cheerleader reacts as the final minutes run off the clock. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Auburn cheerleader reacts as the final minutes run off the clock. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge celebrates as the Tigers head to midfield after the win over Central-Phenix City on Friday in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Central head coach Patrick Nix meet at midfield after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn cheerleaders react to the Tigers punching their ticket to the state title game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn's Bradyn Joiner (75) dances after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn High fans celebrate in the stands after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Tigers celebrate punching their ticket to Jordan-Hare Stadium and the 7A state championship game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Tigers celebrate punching their ticket to Jordan-Hare Stadium and the 7A state championship game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Tigers celebrate after defeating Central-Phenix City on Friday in Phenix City.
Adam Sparks,
The Auburn High cheeleaders gather on the field for the alma mater after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn team and cheerleaders celebrate after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn mayor Ron Anders shares a moment with Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Auburn High Tigers are 7A champions of the South and will play in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championship. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn players ambush head coach Keith Etheredge with a water bath in celebration after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn players ambush head coach Keith Etheredge with a water bath in celebration after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Tigers surround their head coach Keith Etheredge at midifled after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn High players and coaches pause for a photo with the semifinal trophy. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn High coaches and their families gather for a photo after the game. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Auburn mayor Ron Anders takes a look at the semifinal trophy. Central vs Auburn, AHSAA 7A semifinal, on Friday, Nov. 18 in Phenix City, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
