Auburn High football to play Hoover in Montgomery to open 2022 season

The Auburn High Tigers will open the 2022 season in one of the state’s true marquee matchups to begin the year.

Auburn will face Hoover in Week 0 of the 2022 campaign, Auburn announced Saturday. The Tigers will face the Buccaneers in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl as part of the AHSAA’s Champions Challenge, Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge told the O-A News.

Etheredge added a date for the non-region matchup has not been determined yet.

The August game will stand as a showdown between two of the perennial state title contenders in Class 7A.

Auburn played for the state championship in 2020 and posted a 10-2 record in 2021, a season that included a run to the state semifinals. Hoover, meanwhile, has won 11 state titles since 1999 and is coming off a 12-1 campaign which also saw its season end in the semis.

The game against Auburn will stand as a special one for Hoover, as it will mark the debut of a new head coach. The Buccaneers have yet to name a replacement for Josh Niblett, who left to take the same position at Gainesville (Ga.) in December.