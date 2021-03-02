Auburn High girls can’t keep up with Hoover in state semifinals loss

BIRMINGHAM — The Auburn High girls entered Tuesday’s game against Hoover knowing they would have to bring their A-game to hang with one of the state’s top teams.

Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they could only keep up with the Lady Buccaneers for so long.

Hoover pulled away from Auburn with a 17-point second quarter and never looked back to set up a 55-36 loss for the Lady Tigers in the Class 7A state semifinals. The game offered a disappointing ending for Auburn, which only trailed by four after one quarter before Hoover totally took things over.

“I just think trying to figure out a way to simulate that kind of athletic ability is hard,” Auburn coach Courtney Pritchett said. “We don't have kids in practice that we can show [our players] that are as athletic as the kids at Hoover that can do the things that they did. I just think for us early in the game that was a shock to us, to get out there and to actually see it.

“But we learned. We're going to build and kind of put things together and make a run to come back.”

Hoover’s impressive athleticism was evident even in the game’s opening minutes.