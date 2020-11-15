 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn High girls cross country team wins state championship; boys take second
0 comments
top story
CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn High girls cross country team wins state championship; boys take second

{{featured_button_text}}
AHS XC

The Auburn High cross country teams pose after the girls team won the Class 7A state championship on Saturday and the girls team finished second in its respective competition. Back row, from left: boys team head coach Tony Benitez, Nathan Stewart, Aubrey Lake, Stewart Brown, Mark Foster, Jeffrey Blair, Thomas Parnell, Maxwell Hardin, Layton Spates, Alex Lincoln-Velez and girls team head coach Olivia Tofani. Front row: Myla Ragan, Abby Merner, Sally Owen, EV McGowan, Stella Stewart, Lessye Gray, Elizabeth Nist, Sangie Lincoln-Velez, Mary Elizabeth Hadley and Liviy Tole. Not pictured: Sam Sexton.

The Auburn High girls cross country team won the Class 7A state championship on Saturday in Oakville — and the Auburn High boys team finished second.

Auburn High’s Sangie Lincoln-Velez won individual gold on the girls side, finishing in 18:29.97. Teammate

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Abby Merner finished in third behind her in 18:36.45. The Auburn High girls bested second-place Hoover in the team standings.

On the boys side, Stewart Brown finished second for Auburn High, in 15:23.43. Maxwell Hardin finished fourth in 15:50.67. Huntsville won the boys’ state championship, just besting Auburn High.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert