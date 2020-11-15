Auburn High girls cross country team wins state championship; boys take second

The Auburn High girls cross country team won the Class 7A state championship on Saturday in Oakville — and the Auburn High boys team finished second.
Auburn High’s Sangie Lincoln-Velez won individual gold on the girls side, finishing in 18:29.97. Teammate
Support Local Journalism
Abby Merner finished in third behind her in 18:36.45. The Auburn High girls bested second-place Hoover in the team standings.
On the boys side, Stewart Brown finished second for Auburn High, in 15:23.43. Maxwell Hardin finished fourth in 15:50.67. Huntsville won the boys’ state championship, just besting Auburn High.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!