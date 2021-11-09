 Skip to main content
Auburn High girls cross country team wins state championship for fifth year in a row
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn High girls cross country team wins state championship for fifth year in a row

Auburn High Cross Country

The Auburn High girls cross country team won the Class 7A state championship over the weekend. Pictured from left to right: Abby Merner, Liviy Tole, Audrey Erath, Linnea Cox, Rylee Plexico, Myla Ragan, June Milford, Virginia Dent, Olivia Tofani, Eva McGowan, Lessye Gray, Mary Elizabeth Hadley, Stella Stewart.

 SUBMITTED

Paced by Rylee Plexico and Olivia Tole who raced to top-10 finishes, the Auburn High girls cross country team won the Class 7A state championship on Saturday in Danville.

The Tigers won the state meet for the fifth year in a row.

Plexico, an eighth-grader, finished fifth in 18:52.95.

Tole finished just behind her in sixth in 18:57.48.

EV McGowan finished in 11th place just outside the top 10 to bolster Auburn High’s scoring.

After her, Mary Elizabeth Hadley finished 12th and Linnea Cox finished in 29th.

Their placings added up to a team score of 68 team points, 12 points better than Vestavia Hills, which finished second in the team standings with 80 team points.

Hewitt-Trussville finished third in the team standings with a 95.

After Auburn High’s top five, Audrey Erath finished 34th, Myla Ragan finished 46th, Stella Stewart finished 51st, Lessye Gray finished 55th, and June Milford finished 69th.

Auburn High is coached by Olivia Tofani. The program has won the state championship as a team in every season since 2017.

