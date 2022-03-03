 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn High girls fall in Final Four, Vestavia Hills advances to Class 7A championship game
0 Comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn High girls fall in Final Four, Vestavia Hills advances to Class 7A championship game

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn girls basketball vs Opelika

Auburn's Sydney Garner (33) pulls down a rebound against Opelika on Jan. 3 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Auburn High girls basketball team saw its season end Thursday in Birmingham after falling 78-58 to Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A state semifinals.

Syriah Daniels led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. She wasn't the only Auburn High player to score in double figures as teammate Sydney Garner finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds. 

Kelsi Andrews finished with a near double-double as she finished with eight points and a team-leading nine rebounds in the loss. Her sister Carleigh Andrews finished with nine points and six rebounds. 

Auburn High's season ended in the Final Four for the third time in four years. The Tigers won the Area 4-7A tournament championship this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert