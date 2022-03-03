Auburn High girls fall in Final Four, Vestavia Hills advances to Class 7A championship game

The Auburn High girls basketball team saw its season end Thursday in Birmingham after falling 78-58 to Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A state semifinals.

Syriah Daniels led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points. She wasn't the only Auburn High player to score in double figures as teammate Sydney Garner finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds.

Kelsi Andrews finished with a near double-double as she finished with eight points and a team-leading nine rebounds in the loss. Her sister Carleigh Andrews finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Auburn High's season ended in the Final Four for the third time in four years. The Tigers won the Area 4-7A tournament championship this season.