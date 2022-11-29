Auburn High girls flag football looks to make history in its hometown

Auburn High School’s girls flag football team is making history in just its second year. The team takes on Oxford in the AHSAA state championship at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They’re so excited to play. They’ve worked hard all year and they all earned the right to be there,” said Tigers’ head coach Alison Link. “I hope that they’ll be able to handle it and I believe they will. They actually, I think, do a better job when we have fans to fill the stands. They love having that support behind them.”

After the girls play at 2 p.m., the Auburn High boys play in their own state title game at 7 p.m. The city’s school system plans to let students out at noon on Wednesday so that they can attend the games.

“Hopefully we may have a little more (fan support) and that may be overwhelming just for a second, but I think they’ll be able to settle and stay composed and do what they need to do,” Link said. “They’re so excited to get to play in this game.”

Link described a massive amount of posters and signs decorating the school’s hallways that had been created by students throughout the city, likening the attitude in the building to Christmastime with the level of excitement and energy students were feeling.

The Tigers play a team that they haven’t matched up against yet, despite the small number of teams across the state. The Yellow Jackets make their way to Jordan-Hare Stadium via an 18-6 semifinal victory over Vestavia Hills.

“They’re a really good team. I think we match up really well. They do some things that we do, so that’s good because we were able to practice against some of the things that they run,” Link said. “They’re a well-coached team and they’ll be tough to beat.”

The Tigers are coming off a shutout win over Hoover in the semifinals. Link wants her team to take what they learned from the experience while also keeping a firm focus on continuing to do what they’re good at.

“I’ve told them all year — I like a routine. I like to be in routines. Our practices have been very routine just as we done the same things every day at practices that we’ve done throughout the season,” Link said. “We’re not changing that aspect, but as I ask them to in every game, we’ve got to communicate and we’ve got to execute.”

Link has focused in on two particular threats that the Yellow Jackets bring, but if her team executes in the way that they have all season, those key players will not pose any issues to what is a well-rounded Tiger team.

“Their quarterback throws the ball well and they have a really good receiver who also plays safety,” Link said. “She’s a really great athlete. She’s kind of the key person we’re looking at.”

With a win, the Tigers could clinch the first flag football title in the school’s history and the second in the state’s.