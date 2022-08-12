Auburn High girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
With a senior-heavy team last year and a staff not yet large enough to take on a junior varsity team, Auburn High is going to work on building experience in 2022.
Jordan Wilson will be taking snaps at quarterback after operating as backup last fall. She is joined in the backfield by running back Campbell Spratlin.
Returning on the defensive side, head coach Alison Link brings back Aaliyah Parker and Lanyaha Bowens to help out on the other side of the ball. With just a few returners, Link’s focus this fall will be building up the younger players already on the team.
“We had just about the same amount come out this year as we did last year. Around 50 tried out, so there’s definitely still interest at the younger level,” Link said. “I think it is starting to peak and we’re hoping to develop a program, kind of recreational, so that we can get them going.”
Made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors, Auburn’s varsity team will need to rebuild and develop this year to create depth and a foundation that can eventually turn into a second team.
“I’m hoping it becomes a sanctioned sport next year. I believe we will open it up and hopefully be able to have a JV team and really develop the program,” Link said. “We don’t have a lot of returners but we have a lot more sophomores, so I’m hoping that they will be able to learn this year and they will all play and continue to stick with it. Then we will start to develop that program where it’s not such a drop off every single year.”
As with all new sports, coaches and players have to learn their roles and plans, but Link has an eye somewhere that’s ahead of the game.
“Our motto last year was adapt and overcome, because there was a lot of things that were thrown thrown at us. I tell my kids I’m learning still all the time,” Link said. “It has been fun to be able to, last year, play other teams and sort of see what they do. And then you just develop from there… Georgia’s had it for three years so I’ve been able to kind of watch some of their their schools and learn from them different plays and aspects of the game.”
Heading into year two, Link’s team looks to cement its foundation and fundamentals while continuing to learn the game along the way.
Auburn High 2022 girls flag football schedule
Sept. 13 at Loachapoka, TBD
Sept. 20 vs. Opelika, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Russell County, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Smiths Station, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Opelika, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Central-Phenix City, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs. Loachapoka, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Smiths Station, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Montgomery Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Booker T. Washington, 5:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: Opelika vs. Auburn High girls flag football
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button celebrates with her team after the Bulldogs beat the Tigers in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Keke Williams (15) catches the game-tying touchdown pass in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika fans celebrate from the stands after the Bulldogs' overtime win. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) throws a pass against Auburn High on Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries for the game-winning extra point in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) bats down a pass from Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) celebrates after a stop in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) returns a punt in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) defends a pass intended for Opelika's Jamiah Williams (20) in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Lilli Wellbaum (17) throws a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Ashley Hilyer (19) runs after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Z Fanning (1) intercepts a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) throws a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Ivey Davis (15) catches a pass in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Ivey Davis (15) runs after a catch in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Milan Garner (0) returns an interception in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Milan Garner (0) flashes a smile after an interception in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Milan Garner (0) celebrates after an interception in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) defends a pass intended for Ivey Davis (15) in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) celebrates after a pick-six in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Campbell Spratlin (4) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) throws a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Jamiah Williams (20) stops Auburn's Khalia Core (5) in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) catches a pass in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) collides with Auburn's Preslee McGough (9) at the end of a run in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Ivey Davis (15) runs after a catch in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Milan Garner (0) intercepts a pass on the final play of regulation. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Milan Garner (0) celebrates after an interception at the end of regulation. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Khalia Core (5) carries in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Jay Milner (30) catches a pass for a touchdown in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Auburn's Lyiah Spruill (22) pulls the flag of Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Keke Williams (15) catches the game-tying touchdown pass in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) celebrates with Keke Williams (15) after the two connected for the game-tying touchdown in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries for the game-winning extra point in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button celebrates with her team after the Bulldogs beat the Tigers in overtime. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn vs Opelika
Opelika fans celebrate from the stands after the Bulldogs' overtime win. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High girls flag football vs. Loachapoka
Auburn High's Khalia Core (5) runs in a touchdown past Loachapoka's Destiny Dennis (2) during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High huddles before the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
The captains shake hands at the coin toss during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Loachapoka's Dominique Heard runs with the ball during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Loachapoka’s Dominique Heard runs with the ball during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Khalia Core (5) is congratulated by Samantha Chapa (27) during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Khalia Core celebrates after a touchdown during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Loachapoka's Dominique Heard runs with the ball during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High’s Kylie Nimmo gets set for the snap during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Jay Milner catches the ball for a big gain during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Khalia Core runs with the ball during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High’s Khalia Core celebrates a touchdown during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee,
Auburn High’s Khalia Core celebrates a touchdown during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Oct. 12, 2021 at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee,
Auburn High players look to their wristbands during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Anja Jones (1) congratulates Khalia Core (5) after a touchdown during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Jordan Wilson looks to throw during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Loachapoka's Dominique Heard throws a pass during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High’s Jay Milner catches a pass for a long gain during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee,
Milan Garner, center, celebrates during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Jordan Wilson throws a pass during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Jordan Wilson (7) fakes a handoff during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Milan Garner celebrates during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High celebrates during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High celebrates during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High celebrates during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
Auburn High's Lyiah Sprull (22) pulls out the flag of Loachapoka's Destiny Dennis (2) during the Auburn High vs. Loachapoka girls flag football game Tuesday at Duck Samford Stadium.
Justin Lee/
