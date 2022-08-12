Auburn High girls flag football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

With a senior-heavy team last year and a staff not yet large enough to take on a junior varsity team, Auburn High is going to work on building experience in 2022.

Jordan Wilson will be taking snaps at quarterback after operating as backup last fall. She is joined in the backfield by running back Campbell Spratlin.

Returning on the defensive side, head coach Alison Link brings back Aaliyah Parker and Lanyaha Bowens to help out on the other side of the ball. With just a few returners, Link’s focus this fall will be building up the younger players already on the team.

“We had just about the same amount come out this year as we did last year. Around 50 tried out, so there’s definitely still interest at the younger level,” Link said. “I think it is starting to peak and we’re hoping to develop a program, kind of recreational, so that we can get them going.”

Made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors, Auburn’s varsity team will need to rebuild and develop this year to create depth and a foundation that can eventually turn into a second team.

“I’m hoping it becomes a sanctioned sport next year. I believe we will open it up and hopefully be able to have a JV team and really develop the program,” Link said. “We don’t have a lot of returners but we have a lot more sophomores, so I’m hoping that they will be able to learn this year and they will all play and continue to stick with it. Then we will start to develop that program where it’s not such a drop off every single year.”

As with all new sports, coaches and players have to learn their roles and plans, but Link has an eye somewhere that’s ahead of the game.

“Our motto last year was adapt and overcome, because there was a lot of things that were thrown thrown at us. I tell my kids I’m learning still all the time,” Link said. “It has been fun to be able to, last year, play other teams and sort of see what they do. And then you just develop from there… Georgia’s had it for three years so I’ve been able to kind of watch some of their their schools and learn from them different plays and aspects of the game.”

Heading into year two, Link’s team looks to cement its foundation and fundamentals while continuing to learn the game along the way.

Auburn High 2022 girls flag football schedule Sept. 13 at Loachapoka, TBD Sept. 20 vs. Opelika, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Russell County, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Smiths Station, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Opelika, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Central-Phenix City, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 vs. Loachapoka, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m. Oct. 11 vs. Smiths Station, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 vs. Montgomery Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Central-Phenix City, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 vs. Booker T. Washington, 5:30 p.m.