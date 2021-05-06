 Skip to main content
Auburn High girls golf team advances to state tournament
GIRLS GOLF

Auburn High girls golf team advances to state tournament

AHS girls golf

The Auburn High girls golf team won the Class 7A South sub-state tournament in Mobile. Pictured, from left: Coach Adam Byrd, Abbey Crowe, Hannah Halverson, Morgan Jones, Esha Gupta and Kate Ha.

 Submitted

The Auburn High girls golf team punched its ticker to the state tournament on Tuesday with a first-place finish at the sub-state event in Mobile.

Auburn High’s Morgan Jones won low medalist with a tournament-best score of 73 during the one-round showdown at Rock Creek Golf Club in Mobile.

Kate Ha and Esha Gupta both fired 79s for Auburn High.

Auburn High put together a winning team score of 231, besting second-place Fairhope by 20 strokes. Both Auburn High and Fairhope advance to the state championship tournament next week.

Auburn High won sub-state for the fourth consecutive year. The Tigers will be shooting for their third consecutive Class 7A state championship at the state tournament.

The state tournament is set to run May 10-11 at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.

Auburn High and Fairhope qualified out of the south bracket at sub-state and will cross with the top two finishers at the north sub-state event.

