Auburn High girls golf team wins season-opening tournament
GIRLS GOLF

Auburn High girls golf team wins season-opening tournament

AHS Golf

The Auburn High girls golf team won the Talons Up tournament Monday in Dothan. Pictured (left to right), back: coach Adam Byrd, Esha Gupta, Kate Ha, Morgan Jones, Lilli Wellbaum; front: Brigitte Lewis, Abbey Crowe and Reagan Arnold.

 Submitted

The Auburn High girls golf team won its season-opening tournament in Dothan on Monday, capturing the team title at the Talons Up tournament hosted by Providence Christian.

Morgan Jones led the Tigers carding a three-over 75.

Jones finished in third place in the individual standings.

Auburn High won the team event by four strokes, with its 19-over tally topping second-place Trussville which turned in a 23-over. Spain Park came in third at 34-over while Mountain Brook scored 39-over and Hoover scored 50-over to round out the top five in the 13-team field.

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson won the individual medal with a 2-under 70.

