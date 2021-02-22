Auburn High girls golf team wins season-opening tournament

The Auburn High girls golf team won its season-opening tournament in Dothan on Monday, capturing the team title at the Talons Up tournament hosted by Providence Christian.

Auburn High won the team event by four strokes, with its 19-over tally topping second-place Trussville which turned in a 23-over. Spain Park came in third at 34-over while Mountain Brook scored 39-over and Hoover scored 50-over to round out the top five in the 13-team field.