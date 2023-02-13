The Auburn High girls are heading to the state playoffs after winning the area tournament.

With a 56-41 win on Feb. 10 over the Central-Phenix City Red Devils, Auburn High advances to play in Birmingham on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the semi-final portion of regionals.

Syriah Daniels, Brooke Hallman and Taite Pearson were named to the Area 4-7A All-Area team. Daniels finished with 30 points and five rebounds. Hallman had 13 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals.

After defeating Opelika 68-53 in the tournament’s semifinal round, the Tigers advanced to take on top-seeded Central and didn’t flinch at the challenge.

The two teams had split their regular season games but the Red Devils were coming into the tournament on the top of the bracket. In early January, Central won 72-45 but at the end of the month, the Tigers took a 65-57 victory on their home court.

The two teams were tied up at 14 at the end of the first quarter but Auburn High was able to create a bit of separation going into halftime, leading 29-26 at the break.

Going into the fourth quarter, Auburn High was down 40-38 but the Tigers were suffocating on defense, allowing just one point and no field goals in the game’s final frame. On the other end of the court, the team went on a 10-0 offensive run to retake the lead and secure the win.

Advancing to play in Bill Harris Arena, the Tigers will take on unfamiliar opponent Daphne in Game Six of the AHSAA state tournament. Should they advance, they will take on the winner of Foley and Central for a potential rematch with the Red Devils in the Elite 8.