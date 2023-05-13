The Auburn High girls soccer team saw its dream season come to an end at the final destination Saturday, losing 2-1 to Sparkman in the Class 7A state championship game.

After Sparkman’s Jayda Davis scored in the first half to put Sparkman up 1-0, Auburn High Sam Reitz tied it with a goal early in the second half. Auburn High had powered through the playoffs in search of the program’s first state championship, and finished the game with eight shots on goal, but Sparkman keeper Audrey Edwards finished with seven saves. Later in the second half, Davis scored the game-winner for Sparkman to lift the Senators to the state title win.

Auburn High finished its remarkable run with the “red map”: The AHSAA state championship trophy is a plaque with a blue outline of the state of Alabama on it, while the runner-up trophy features the state outline in red.

Reitz ended up with four goals in the playoffs, with one in each of Auburn High’s playoff games. Her score about 90 seconds into the team’s semifinal game against Fairhope kickstarted the team’s 4-0 win.

Previously, Auburn High beat Prattville 5-0 in the first round of the playoffs before beating Dothan 4-1 in the second round.

Reitz is a junior, playing central attacking midfielder. Meredith Martin, a sophomore playing center forward, also scored another four goals for Auburn High in the postseason. With many key returners set to come back in the 2024 season, the Tigers figure to make another run at the blue map next season.