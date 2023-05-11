The Tigers are finally in the final destination.

The Auburn High girls soccer team plays in the Class 7A state semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday in Huntsville, with the state final looming Saturday — making it to the end of the line in the state playoffs after coming close in each of the last two season.

Auburn High plays Fairhope hoping to reach the final against the winner of Sparkman and Oak Mountain.

Ellie Hammer scored two goals for Auburn High in a 5-0 win over Prattville at home in the first round of the state playoffs before Meredith Martin scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Dothan in the second round in Dothan to punch Auburn High’s ticket to Huntsville.

Auburn High the last two seasons was eliminated in earlier rounds in close losses to teams that ultimately made the state championship final. Now it’s Auburn High that’s one win away from the big game.

“They’re a fun team to coach,” Auburn High head coach Bill Ferguson said. “They’ve got great team chemistry. They’re really combining well here at the right time.”

The teamwork is right there on the scoresheets: Hammer and Martin have led Auburn High in goals scored this postseason, with Martin even scoring a third postseason goal in that opener against Dothan, but five total Tigers have scored goals this postseason, with Sam Reitz scoring another two goals in the playoffs and Claire Nappier and Lula Hammer each netting one apiece.

Ferguson sees that as a sign that the team is able to attack to from different angles, and score from different positions: “We don’t just rely on one thing,” he said. “They’re putting each other in a good opportunity to succeed. So it’s really nice team soccer.”

Defensively, Auburn High’s only given up one goal in the postseason on a defense led by keeper Ragan Ellis, who was in net for both wins.

It’s balance born out of a bond. He said the team after recent film study called a players-only meeting before the trip to Huntsville to get prepared mentally. He says they all get along great even with so many contributors coming from different grades.

And he says he’s seen the team improve throughout the season — using highly ranked fellow semifinalist Oak Mountain as a measuring stick. Auburn High played them early in the season in what turned out to be a fairly a decisive loss by two goals, but late in the regular season rematched in a photo finish.

“It went from a 3-1 game the first time to 1-0 with the goal scored with about 15 seconds left in the match. It was a pretty even contest, honestly,” Ferguson said. “They continue to grow. They’re really coachable. They really like to be around each other.

“They’re hungry,” he added. “We have a great balance of experience and young players, and they’re gelling at the right time.”

And though they’re hungry for more, Ferguson said it means a lot for the team to get to Huntsville and reach the Final Four.

“We’ve been close the last couple of years. We lost 1-0 to Fairhope last year down in Fairhope against a very talented team. We had an opportunity in Round Two against Enterprise the year before that — and both teams ended up making the final. It’s hard to see a team that, you feel like you’re in the game and they end up making it to the finals. I think it’s nice to finally punch the ticket. They worked hard and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”