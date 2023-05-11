The Auburn High girls soccer team has rocketed into the state finals in the Rocket City.

The Tigers blasted Fairhope 4-0 in the state semifinals Thursday in Huntsville, and will advance to play in the Class 7A state championship game on Saturday in Huntsville.

Sam Reitz scored just more than 90 seconds into the game to give the Tigers an early advantage over Fairhope. Later in the first half, Meredith Martin scored to put Auburn High up 2-0 by halftime.

In the second half, Lula Hammer and Camilla Bosman both scored to extend the lead.

Auburn High will face Sparkman at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Class 7A state championship game in Huntsville.

Auburn High is riding a dream run to the state final, having defeated Prattville 5-0 in the first round of the playoffs then defeating Dothan 4-1 in the second round to get to Fairhope in Thursday’s semifinal.