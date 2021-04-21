Auburn High girls tennis captures Class 7A state championship

Two years ago, the Auburn High girls tennis team went to Decatur for the Class 7A state tournament and found out just how fierce the competition could be. Those tough times became building blocks that led to Tuesday, when the Lady Tigers proved themselves to be the best in Alabama.

Auburn put together a state tournament to remember this week with a series of impressive matches that culminated in the Lady Tigers capturing the Class 7A state championship. The team’s impressive showing featured individual state championships for Camilla Bosman in No. 3 singles and Kathryn Kirkland in No. 5 singles as well as Claire Bosman and Jane League in No. 1 doubles.

Auburn coach Hollis Davis saw up close the work put in by her players since the Lady Tigers went to the tournament in 2019 and came away with zero match victories and zero points. Now, that same team stands as Class 7A’s best.

“Their belief and their wiliness to put in what it took really took us to where we were [Tuesday]. That was going in the second day of, ‘Wow, we’re still in this.’ [Winning the championship] was one of the most I would say thrilling, breathtaking and emotional moments all in one moment,” Davis said. “The look of shock and disbelief kind of took over – just that reality of, ‘We became state champs.’ It was a very surreal, very exciting moment.”