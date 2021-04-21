Auburn High girls tennis captures Class 7A state championship

Two years ago, the Auburn High girls tennis team went to Decatur for the Class 7A state tournament and found out just how fierce the competition could be. Those tough times became building blocks that led to Tuesday, when the Lady Tigers proved themselves to be the best in Alabama.
Auburn put together a state tournament to remember this week with a series of impressive matches that culminated in the Lady Tigers capturing the Class 7A state championship. The team’s impressive showing featured individual state championships for Camilla Bosman in No. 3 singles and Kathryn Kirkland in No. 5 singles as well as Claire Bosman and Jane League in No. 1 doubles.
Auburn coach Hollis Davis saw up close the work put in by her players since the Lady Tigers went to the tournament in 2019 and came away with zero match victories and zero points. Now, that same team stands as Class 7A’s best.
“Their belief and their wiliness to put in what it took really took us to where we were [Tuesday]. That was going in the second day of, ‘Wow, we’re still in this.’ [Winning the championship] was one of the most I would say thrilling, breathtaking and emotional moments all in one moment,” Davis said. “The look of shock and disbelief kind of took over – just that reality of, ‘We became state champs.’ It was a very surreal, very exciting moment.”
The Lady Tigers wound up with the trophy, but it didn’t come easily.
Auburn found itself tied 30-30 with Vestavia Hills, which forced a three-match tiebreaker between the teams’ No. 1 and No. 6 singles players and their No. 2 doubles. Claire Bosman took the victory in her match, and shortly thereafter Camilla Bosman and Shreya Ejantkar sealed the deal with the doubles win.
Davis explained how meaningful the victory was after last year’s postseason was cut short due to COVID. She said it was apparent to her once her young team got back to practice prior to this season that they were capable of doing something special, and by the end of the first day of the tournament her players believed it could happen.
The group, which is full of underclassmen, soon turned the potential of a big victory into an actual trophy.
“They went in with a tenacity that probably was the biggest deciding factor – that unwillingness to give up, that persistence and that drive that propelled some of those matches through those hard tiebreakers to get the win and then realizing we were really in contention,” Davis said. “When it came to that tiebreaker, those were young girls playing those deciding three matches. They’re youth did not hinder them; their youth probably even pushed them harder than maybe an experienced senior.
“They knew what they wanted. When they knew what they wanted, they jumped out there and grabbed it when they could.”
Davis commended Camilla Bosman for her play throughout the tournament, and she applauded Kirkland for her efforts in the semifinals and finals. Davis noted the strong friendship shared between the two and how special of a moment it was for Davis when she congratulated Kirkland, who didn’t let the magnitude of the situation rush over her until that moment.
On the doubles side, Davis talked about the battles League and Claire Bosman faced throughout the tournament, which included a come-from-behind semifinals victory over Huntsville that had to be decided on a 10-point tiebreaker after two sets.
The Lady Tigers didn’t get down after their last state tournament didn’t go as planned. Thanks to their efforts since then and their play on the state’s biggest stage, they’ve earned the right to call themselves champions.
“For this team and this group of girls – four of them played two years ago – for them to go from zero points to winning it says a lot for the program,” Davis said. “It says a lot for the town for the willingness to building these tennis programs around the school. It says a lot for our school system to see the importance of providing things for these student-athletes and showing their support.”