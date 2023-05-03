The Auburn High girls tennis team won the Class 7A state championship over the weekend in Mobile.

The Tigers racked up enough points to run away with the team competition at the state tournament. Auburn High earned enough wins to earn 59 points, coming away with the blue map ahead of second place Vestavia Hills (31 points) and Montgomery Academy (26 points).

In all, two doubles teams and four singles competitors from Auburn High won their respective brackets in their respective flights at the state tournament. Claire Bosman and Camilla Bosman won the top-flight doubles bracket. In the top-flight singles bracket, Claire Bosman made the final before falling to Gabby Barrera of Montgomery Academy.

In the teams standings, schools earned three points for doubles wins and two points for singles wins. The Bosman duo earned nine points in their run through the top-flight doubles bracket, and Auburn High’s team of Sophie Smith and Hanbi Youn earned another nine points for three wins in three games in the third flight.

Auburn High’s singles winners were Camilla Bosman (second flight), Victoria Choo (fourth flight), Shreya Ejantkar (fifth flight) and Kathryn Kirkland (sixth flight).

On the boys side, Auburn High finished third in the team standings with Luis Jeong and Kaleb Kirkland winning the third flight bracket.