Auburn High girls win Hike the Hills tournament; Morgan Jones wins individual title

Auburn High senior Morgan Jones fired a second-round 66 on Tuesday to race away from the field and lead Auburn High girls golf to a team win at the Hike the Hills tournament hosted by Vestavia Hills.

Jones finished with a five-under 135 and won the tournament’s individual title. The Tigers as a team carded a 453, besting second-place Spain Park by 22 strokes.

Auburn High seventh-grader Kate Ha finished third in the individual standings, firing a 147 over two rounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Behind Spain Park, McGill-Toolen finished third with a 480 team total. The Tigers topped 13 other teams in the field.

Auburn High led Spain Park by 10 strokes after the first round after a firing a 225 on the first day, before the Tigers fired a 228 in the final round, 12 strokes better than Spain Park.

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson finished in second place in the medalist standings with a 140. Mountain Brook’s EK Parker finished fourth behind Ha with a 149. Jones and Ha earned all-tournament honors as the top four medalists finishers.

Behind Ha and Jones, Auburn High’s Esha Gupta shot a 171 Abbey Crowe shot a 191 and Hannah Halverson shot a 201.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.