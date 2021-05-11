Auburn High golfers win Class 7A individual tournaments at state championship

Two Auburn High golfers won low medalist at the weather-shortened Class 7A state golf tournament this week in Mobile.

Auburn High seventh-grader Kate Ha won the girls individual tournament at the state championship, firing a three-under 69 in the first round Monday.

Tigers sophomore William Stelt won the boys individual tournament with a three-under 68 on the other course at Magnolia Grove.

Both the Auburn High boys team and the Auburn High girls team finished in third place in their respective team standings.

The state tournament was shortened Tuesday and called after the team played 18 holes Monday. The tournament was set to resume Tuesday but play was washed out due to weather, with the AHSAA calling the rest off and making Monday’s first-round scores the final scores for the state tournament.

Ha not only fired the low score among Class 7A competitors at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings course, but the seventh-grader fired the lowest score on the course out of any girls golfer from any classification, 1A through 7A.