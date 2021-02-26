Auburn High hires Oxford’s Keith Etheredge as head football coach

Etheredge graduated from Leeds before attending Jacksonville State.

Winegarden left Auburn with a 56-19 record, three double-digit win seasons, two trips to the state semifinals, one region title and one title game appearance in six seasons. His final season was his most successful, as Auburn went 12-2, won a region title for the first time in seven years and played in the state championship game for only the second time in program history.

The Tigers came up just short against then-defending champion Thompson, as the Warriors scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds of play to take down Auburn 29-28 in the Class 7A title game.

Winegarden arrived in Auburn in 2015 as the state’s highest-paid coach thanks to a salary package that totaled $123,000. He opened up on his decision to leave his position on Feb. 9, one day after the Tuscaloosa County School Board officially approved his hire.

Etheredge credited Winegarden and his assistants for the job they did in building the Tigers' program. Now, Etheredge is preparing to take over and do his part to bring the team its first state title.

"I'm just excited to be an Auburn Tiger, excited to get started and put my feet on the ground and begin to work," Etheredge said. "We're going to take on a blue-collar mentality. We're going to work, and we're going to deserve to be there at the end of the year, finish the job and win championships."