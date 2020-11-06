Auburn High hosts Baker in Class 7A playoff showdown

There was a time this summer when nobody over at Auburn High knew if they’d get to play football at all.
Adam Winegarden remembers those days. Sometimes for the Tigers, those days might feel like they were a lifetime ago. Sometimes, it might feel like just yesterday.
But leaves are falling now in Auburn and cold fronts have come through, and Auburn High is waking up today in the first round of the football playoffs.
It’s here.
And the Tigers are ready.
“I just want them to enjoy the experience, and play their best and have fun playing the game,” said Winegarden, Auburn High’s head coach. “When we started off this whole deal, we didn’t know we were going to play one game.
“We’re here and we’re excited about it — but wanting to focus on what’s guaranteed and not on what is possible.”
No. 6 Auburn High (9-1) hosts Baker (5-4) tonight, lighting up Duck Samford Stadium for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Auburn High enters as Region 2-7A champions after a historic regular season — but also after a bitter wake-up call. After a 9-0 start, Auburn High closed the regular season on with a 37-28 loss at Enterprise in the cold rain on the road on Oct. 23.
But since then, Auburn High has hit the practice field, bent on starting fresh in the new season — the postseason.
“I think our kids have done fantastic,” Winegarden said over the phone Thursday. “I think the Enterprise game was a great wake-up call for our team, and kind of re-focused our football team and our coaches on what we’ve got to do to improve and play better ball.”
Auburn High made it to the state semifinals last season before falling to familiar foe Central, one game short of the big dance. Tonight, a spot in the quarterfinals hang in the balance. Only 16 teams make the Class 7A playoffs, as compared to the 32 in every other AHSAA classification. Winegarden agreed there are no bad teams left in this field — and that includes Baker.
Baker enters as the fourth-seeded team out of Region 1-7A.
“They look really good on film,” Winegarden said. “They have a lot of athletic guys that obviously jump out at you on the screen. They can make plays. They have a really good running back that they use in multiple ways. The quarterback is very polished and is able to get the ball to his receivers. And obviously they’re very multiple on defense.”
Tonight’s winner crosses with the winner of tonight’s showdown between No. 5 Daphne and Prattville.
“7A football is the highest level in the state, and we expect every week in the playoffs to be a challenge,” Winegarden said. “We want to put our best effort each Friday we get to play.”
