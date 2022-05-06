Auburn High hosts Class 7A quarterfinals series against Bryant

In one way, the Tigers have been here before.

In another way, they haven’t.

The defending state champion Auburn High baseball team found itself in a bit of an unfamiliar position last weekend: The touted Tigers had been stunned by rival Central-Phenix City for the area championship, and they entered the Class 7A playoffs on their heels, tasked with bouncing back.

Auburn High did just that, though, reeling it together to sweep Prattville in the first round — and now the team looks to keep it rolling in the quarterfinals starting Friday at home against Bryant.

“I just think that they handled adversity pretty well,” Auburn High head coach Matt Cimo said this week. “They were beaten by Central and they came back and they played with a lot of emotion and did a lot of little things that help us win.”

The Tigers host Bryant for the series opener at 5 p.m. Friday at Auburn High School. Game 2 will follow later in the evening. A Game 3, if necessary, would be scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday also at Auburn High.

The Tigers in the round of 16 swept Prattville, using big bats in a 14-1 series opening win then winning 2-0 in Game 2 in what turned into a pitcher’s duel. Auburn High scored both their runs in the first inning then won on the shoulder of Griffin Stewart, who pitched a complete game shutout and helped push the team on to the quarterfinals.

Also key, Cimo said, was the leadership from veterans who were a part of the title run last season and steered Auburn High back to its winning ways in the playoffs.

“Prattville was really good and we played really well. So that was a big win for us,” Cimo said.

“The seniors we’ve had that have been there before I think have been really great leaders. They know what it takes to get in the playoffs, first of all, and then winning the first series and how important that is.”

Auburn High went 25-6 this season, but lost its last two games of the regular season to Central to backpedal into the postseason as the Area 4-7A runner-up. Central looms large as a potential semifinals opponent: The winner of Auburn High and Bryant crosses with the winner of this weekend’s series between Central and Baker.

But the Tigers are out to prove that the postseason is a new season — and first their focus is on the series with Bryant and having one more series at home.

“It’s great, because we have great student support and our community comes out and supports us, so I think the kids will really be fired up because of the atmosphere,” Cimo said.

Bryant enters as the runner-up from Area 1-7A.

“They’re playing really well,” Cimo said of Bryant. “When you’re eight teams left, you have to do something right to get here, so I’m just thinking they’re playing well at the right time.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.