Auburn High hosts Park Crossing to kick off season

The Auburn High Tigers were just one of several teams in Alabama forced to adjust their schedule on the fly this summer. Even with those changes and constant uncertainty, the Tigers have finally reached their first gameday of 2020.
Auburn opens its season at Duck Samford Stadium tonight when it hosts Park Crossing. The non-region showdown between the two programs was a late addition to the slate, as Auburn was originally set to play Bob Jones before the Patriots rescheduled the matchup due to travel concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden has undoubtedly faced many new challenges in his sixth season at the helm of the program, but Friday’s arrival has come not a moment too soon.
“I think it’s a little surreal for everybody. The kids are obviously excited, but it is surreal. You can’t escape what you see in the media and social media about different states that aren’t playing. There’s been so much that the kids have not been able to do that finally getting here is really a dream come true for all the players,” Winegarden said. “I’ve been really proud of our team. They’ve had a tremendous attitude the whole time. Obviously, it has not been ideal. It’s been a constant period of adjusting to things, so you’re asking kids to operate in a way they never have — especially with what’s going on with the pandemic.
“The game of football is a game of adversity, and how we adjust to things is going to be key for our success. I think this has been no different.”
Winegarden’s players proved battle-tested during the summer, much like they did this time last year. Auburn is fresh off a strong 2019 campaign in which they went 9-4 and ultimately reached the Class 7A state semifinals, the team’s furthest playoff push since playing for the championship in 2013.
Auburn graduated 21 players off last year’s squad, none more important than running back Aaron Diggs. One of the Tigers’ biggest question marks entering the season has been replacing the production of the Coastal Carolina signee, and with the first game finally here Winegarden likes the team’s depth at running back.
Winegarden named seniors JT Rogers, Tristan Pittman and Amaury Hutchinson as well as junior Bradley Harper as the players he believes can help Auburn grind out hard-fought yards on the ground once the game gets underway.
“(What they do) will be key because we really feel like we’re a running team. We feel like that’s what has helped us be successful,” Winegarden said. “Obviously establishing the run is key, so those guys being able to stay within each play and read the play correctly is going to be important.”
The Tigers may have picked up its Week 1 opponent in the 11th hour, but luckily they know Park Crossing quite well. Auburn has faced off with the Thunderbirds each of the last two seasons, including last October when the Tigers got the last laugh in a 44-28 shootout.
That Park Crossing team managed to go from a dismal 3-7 regular-season capped off by the Auburn loss to a pair of close playoff victories before losing in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
The Thunderbirds’ late surge along with their offseason hiring of former Loachapoka head coach LC Cole has Winegarden convinced that his Tigers have to show up ready to play tonight.
“First of all, they’re going to be really well-coached. They have tremendous athletes with tremendous speed. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. They play fast and physical. Every time we’ve played them it’s been an absolute battle, so we expect nothing less,” Winegarden “They’re going to be well-disciplined. I know they’re going to be really well-coached and be fundamentally sound. I know without a doubt their kids are going to play with everything they’ve got for 48 minutes.”
Winegarden stressed that self-discipline would be one of the primary keys in the game. He explained that the lack of spring practice and spring games makes it more likely that players on either side could make mistakes, and the game could very well come down to who has the fewest missed assignments, penalties and turnovers.
The Tigers have been eager to return to the field since the 2019 season ended last November, and after plenty of doubt their chance to do so has finally arrived. While they know they have a battle ahead, they’re eager to make the most of the opportunity and to hopefully begin a new campaign with a 1-0 mark.
“I think (a win) would be a huge confidence builder for them,” Winegarden said. “I think just the fact we’re getting to play is awesome in itself, but to leave with a win would be fantastic.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!