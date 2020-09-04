Auburn High hosts Prattville to open region action

After last week’s big rivalry victory, the Auburn High Tigers are riding high. If they want to keep those good feelings going, they’ll have to show up ready for a monumental region showdown tonight.
Auburn (2-0, 0-0) welcomes Prattville (2-0, 0-0) to Duck Samford Stadium for a Region 2-7A matchup that could very well determine who takes the region’s top seed when the season is said and done. The game will be one closely watched across the state, as Auburn enters as the No. 4 team in Class 7A and Prattville stands at No. 6.
The Tigers are coming off an impressive 37-10 victory over Opelika in which Auburn’s defense completely stifled the Bulldogs’ rushing attack and forced seven turnovers to take the game over. While the Tigers were far from perfect themselves — they committed several turnovers and failed to capitalize on some key scoring opportunities in the first half — there were still plenty of positives for head coach Adam Winegarden entering region play.
“I think the big thing is just continuing improvement for our team. I think football overall is in infancy stages because people haven't had a ton of playing experience through the summer and in the season. For us, it's really the same process of just hoping that we'll play better each week and improve from the week before,” Winegarden said. “Really, it's cutting down on critical errors. Friday night was really a game of turnovers — I think it was 11 turnovers total between both teams — and really playing the field position. We've really got to eliminate critical errors like that to have a chance to play well and beat quality teams.”
As impressive as the Auburn offense’s rebound from a slow start last week was, the Tigers’ defense essentially stole the show. In addition to forcing a handful of Bulldogs’ turnovers, Auburn left Opelika with no answers offensively and outside an 80-yard touchdown pass limited the Bulldogs to only 1.7 yards per play on offense.
The blowout victory featured several stars, including JT Rogers. Rogers did a little bit of everything for Auburn, including making a tackle in the end zone for an early Auburn safety and later scoring two rushing touchdowns to help the Tigers pull away.
Winegarden explained Rogers is just one of several Auburn players willing and able to do whatever it takes to help the Tigers come out with a victory.
“JT is a great competitor. He loves to play, and if you watch him play he plays with a lot of excitement and bounce. He's got a lot of energy and is in great shape. He's explosively quick, so it gives him a chance to make good plays,” Winegarden said. “We have several guys on our team right now that are being asked to fill multiple roles and play different things for our team. Some of them you've seen on Fridays, and some of them are playing backup roles on other sides of the football that may have an opportunity to play later.”
Winegarden routinely preaches that anyone can beat anyone else in Region 2-7A action. That’s certainly the case this week when Rogers, quarterback Matthew Caldwell and receiver Bryson Clague take on a Lions’ squad eager to make a statement.
Winegarden commended Prattville for being well-coached thanks to the efforts of third-year head coach Caleb Ross, who left Opelika to take over at his alma mater. He spoke highly of the Lions’ skill players such as running back Keondre Powell and receiver Al’Terious Bates as well as quarterback EJ Ousley, and he described the Prattville defense — which features Alabama linebacker commit Ian Jackson — as one with plenty of size and speed.
Winegarden also lauded Prattville kicker Thomas Duke as one of the top specialists in the state.
“We know it's going to be another battle with them and a tough matchup,” Winegarden said.
For Winegarden, it’s imperative that the Tigers eliminate the mistakes that bogged the team down for a bit against Opelika and to win the field-position battle thanks in part to punter Matthew Rhodes. He also stressed the importance of winning at the point of attack, explaining he wants to see improvement at the line of scrimmage after being a bit disappointed through the first two weeks.
Winegarden understands the importance of starting region play off right, and it’s even more so given the quality of opponent the Tigers are facing. With the region looking entirely up in the air this fall, he is hopeful that the Tigers do enough to come out with an unblemished record when tonight’s action is all said and done.
“Prattville and Auburn have always been typical teams that are competing for the playoffs, so this game has always been a game that has great playoff implications whether it was played early or played late. This year is going to be no different,” Winegarden said.
