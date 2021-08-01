Auburn High is No. 3 in Class 7A, Opelika is No. 4 in Class 6A in preseason ASWA rankings

Seven area high school football teams earned top-10 rankings in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings released Sunday.
Auburn High was tabbed as a top contender in Class 7A, while Opelika was highly ranked in Class 6A and Lanett received the most first-place votes of any area school in Class 2A.
Auburn High is ranked No. 3 in Class 7A after making a run to the state championship last season. Region rival Central-Phenix City is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll. The two met in the Class 7A semifinals last season before Auburn High advanced and ended up just short of the blue map against Thompson in the championship game in Tuscaloosa.
Meanwhile, Opelika charges into its season having made the third round of the Class 6A playoffs in six consecutive season.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in the preseason poll.
Opelika meets Auburn High in their annual rivalry showdown Aug. 27.
Lanett is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, behind only top-ranked Mars Hill Bible. The Panthers received six first-place votes in the classification. Lanett gets back on the field after a loss in the third round of the playoffs last season. The Panthers won state championships in 2017 and 2019, and writers across the state are confident Lanett has a contending team again.
In Class 1A, Loachapoka picked up recognition coming in No. 10 in the rankings.
The ASWA’s AISA rankings feature two local teams in No. 2 Glenwood and No. 5 Chambers Academy. The ASWA rankings for AISA are not broken up by class. Glenwood fell just short of the AISA Class AAA championship last season. The Gators fell in the title game to Pike Liberal Arts, now the top-ranked team in the preseason poll.
Chambers Academy won the AISA Class AA championship last year, besting Escambia Academy 36-34 in the championship game thriller.
High school football seasons start for area teams the week of Friday, Aug. 20.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Hoover; 11-2; 191
3. Auburn; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. St. Paul’s (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Leeds; 9-3; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Vigor; 5-5; 58
10. Etowah; 9-4; 48
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81
7. Plainview; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Opp; 8-4; 55
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Millry; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276
2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198
3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186
4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160
5. Chambers Aca.; 12-1; 141
6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86
8. Macon-East; 8-5; 66
9. Patrician; 8-2; 42
10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1.