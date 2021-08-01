Auburn High is No. 3 in Class 7A, Opelika is No. 4 in Class 6A in preseason ASWA rankings

Seven area high school football teams earned top-10 rankings in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings released Sunday.

Auburn High was tabbed as a top contender in Class 7A, while Opelika was highly ranked in Class 6A and Lanett received the most first-place votes of any area school in Class 2A.

Auburn High is ranked No. 3 in Class 7A after making a run to the state championship last season. Region rival Central-Phenix City is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll. The two met in the Class 7A semifinals last season before Auburn High advanced and ended up just short of the blue map against Thompson in the championship game in Tuscaloosa.

Meanwhile, Opelika charges into its season having made the third round of the Class 6A playoffs in six consecutive season.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in the preseason poll.

Opelika meets Auburn High in their annual rivalry showdown Aug. 27.