Auburn High kicker Josh Owsley receives first offer from Troy

Owsley said he’s put a great deal into his practice routine over the years as he works to be as consistent as possible. He explained the biggest piece of the puzzle has been staying in shape because of the toll kicking puts on the body, which has led him to constantly stretch and strengthen his muscles.

Owsley has showed off his leg when given the chance, as evidenced by a social media video from September in which he connected on a 61-yard field goal then launched a 69-yard kickoff during practice. He drew praise from Kohl’s recently for his performance as part of the camp series’ national showcase tour, which included scoring seven points with his field goals and drilling a kickoff of 67 yards with a 3.9-second hang time.

According to Owsley’s scouting report on Kohl’s website, “[Owsley] has excellent power and is a high level college combo prospect. … He has all the tools and talent to become excellent. Cleaning up rotation on his field goals should help increase his accuracy as well.”

As far as deciding on a college, Owsley stressed the importance of athletics, academics and his social life. He said he wants to be surrounded by good coaches, teachers, friends and teammates, and he appreciates colleges that offer nice facilities.