Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper commits to Jacksonville State

Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper has found his home at the next level.
Harper committed to Jacksonville State on Friday night. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Harper had scholarship offers from six other schools, including Arkansas State, Army and Georgia State.
For Harper, the fit at Jacksonville State was too good to turn down.
yea. this the one. @RealCoachRod pic.twitter.com/jjbK0IjTXA— Harpo✝︎ (@bradharperr) January 22, 2022
“From the moment I stepped on campus, the coaches, players, recruiters, everyone made it feel like home,” Harper said. “[Committing] was a lot of excitement and relief. The moment was even better because the coaches were just as excited as I was to be joining the family.”
Harper acknowledged his recruitment was a ride full of ups and downs.
Harper entered last spring with no scholarship offers before picking up his first from Austin Peay on March 18. His recruitment picked up from there, eventually leading to offers from FBS schools such as Kansas as well as a preferred walk-on opportunity at Auburn.
Harper took an official visit to Jacksonville State from Jan. 14-16 before announcing his decision.
Harper was looked at as a leader on the Auburn High defense last fall, and he lived up to it with his play on the field.
Harper was a force at linebacker for the Tigers and had 125 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and two sacks in 2021. He also contributed with the ball in his hands, taking 24 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Looking back, Harper acknowledged his senior season was one worth cherishing.
“There were a lot of adjustments at the beginning of the year, but the new coaching staff, new players and new people all made it a season to remember,” Harper said. “Me and my teammates are like brothers. I’m going to miss playing with them in the Duck.”
Harper spoke highly about his time at Auburn High, saying the standards academically and athletically have prepared him for the next step in his life. Harper made the most of his time as a Tiger, and with his collegiate plans now set, he’s eager to do the same as a Gamecock.
“Get ready, because this new coaching staff and ’22 class are bringing something special to JSU,” Harper said.