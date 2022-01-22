Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper commits to Jacksonville State

Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper has found his home at the next level.

Harper committed to Jacksonville State on Friday night. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Harper had scholarship offers from six other schools, including Arkansas State, Army and Georgia State.

For Harper, the fit at Jacksonville State was too good to turn down.

“From the moment I stepped on campus, the coaches, players, recruiters, everyone made it feel like home,” Harper said. “[Committing] was a lot of excitement and relief. The moment was even better because the coaches were just as excited as I was to be joining the family.”

Harper acknowledged his recruitment was a ride full of ups and downs.

Harper entered last spring with no scholarship offers before picking up his first from Austin Peay on March 18. His recruitment picked up from there, eventually leading to offers from FBS schools such as Kansas as well as a preferred walk-on opportunity at Auburn.

Harper took an official visit to Jacksonville State from Jan. 14-16 before announcing his decision.