Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper picks up first Power 5 scholarship offer

After an outstanding junior season in which he played a key role on the Auburn High defense, linebacker Brad Harper bided his time before any colleges offered him a scholarship.
The interest in Harper began picking up this spring and into the summer, leading to a big moment Tuesday that he won't soon forget.
Harper picked up a scholarship offer from Kansas earlier this week, which stands as his first offer from a Power 5 school. The offer from the Jayhawks stands as Harper's sixth offer after previously receiving offers from Army, Georgia State, Austin Peay, Jacksonville State and North Alabama.
"It's like a dream come true," Harper said. "It's been one of my personal goals I've had this summer: to get my first Power 5 offer. For it to actually happen now is kind of surreal."
The growing attention comes after the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Harper shined on one of the state's best defenses last fall.
Harper found his way to the ball time and time again in 2020, and he ended the season with 81 total tackles – including 49 solo stops – along with 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. His play was crucial for a Tigers defense that only allowed 15.6 points per game and helped the team reach the state championship.
Harper is also a track athlete for the Tigers and ran the 100-meter dash in 11.90 seconds, long-jumped 22-9.25 feet and triple jumped 42-3.5 feet in his junior year.
Harper explained it's been a grind since that dramatic 29-28 loss to Thompson, as he and the other seniors have gone all in with the goal of going back to the Super 7 and claiming the state title. The offseason has also seen the Tigers bring in new head coach Keith Etheredge, and Harper said the new staff's motivational tactics have made the last few months worthwhile.
Etheredge has yet to coach Harper in a game, but the new Auburn coach has already seen plenty he likes about one of his new players.
"His work ethic [stands out] and the way he goes about things, his leadership, athletic ability. He has tons of athletic ability, and he has great upside as far as the player he can be," Etheredge said. "He can play multiple positions: he can play that inside linebacker, the will, the mike, or he can go out and he can cover people in space playing like even a strong safety type. At the next level, there's so many different things they can do with him.
"He's a great athlete who can run, can jump and catches the ball well. He does tons of things well. He's a great running back, too. You can just expect to see him in multiple places for us this year."
Etheredge added Harper's ability to get to the ball and his excellent closing speed also stands out in his game. He said whoever ultimately signs Harper is getting an instant impact kid, and he pointed to the way he and fellow linebacker Powell Gordon push each other in the weight room as an example of the type of leadership Harper will bring.
Harper has stayed busy with various visits and camps this spring, and despite the hectic schedule he said all the aspects of recruiting are worth it. As far as other schools he's been hearing from the most lately, he pointed to Auburn and UCF, two schools he's already camped at and seen on unofficial visits.
When it comes to making a final decision, Harper said he's looking for a program that really cares about the players as well as one that boasts a family-like aspect between the players and coaches.
Harper hasn't had much time to slow down this offseason between the camps and visits along with adjusting to Auburn High's new coaching staff. While defensive coordinator Scott Goolsby's return means the defense will stay the same, Harper said he's enjoying learning the offense while at running back under new coordinator Will Wagnon's leadership.
Harper has shined as part of the Auburn defense, and now more and more college coaches are checking in. While the attention from the next level is a nice reward for the hard work, Harper is concentrating on the coming fall and making sure the Tigers finally bring home a state championship.
"I can't wait," Harper said. "We're counting down the days to be able to be back in the Duck [Duck Samford Stadium] with the stands packed and the student section going crazy. Friday nights in the Duck is an atmosphere you can't match anywhere else."