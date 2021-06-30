Auburn High linebacker Brad Harper picks up first Power 5 scholarship offer

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harper explained it's been a grind since that dramatic 29-28 loss to Thompson, as he and the other seniors have gone all in with the goal of going back to the Super 7 and claiming the state title. The offseason has also seen the Tigers bring in new head coach Keith Etheredge, and Harper said the new staff's motivational tactics have made the last few months worthwhile.

Etheredge has yet to coach Harper in a game, but the new Auburn coach has already seen plenty he likes about one of his new players.

"His work ethic [stands out] and the way he goes about things, his leadership, athletic ability. He has tons of athletic ability, and he has great upside as far as the player he can be," Etheredge said. "He can play multiple positions: he can play that inside linebacker, the will, the mike, or he can go out and he can cover people in space playing like even a strong safety type. At the next level, there's so many different things they can do with him.

"He's a great athlete who can run, can jump and catches the ball well. He does tons of things well. He's a great running back, too. You can just expect to see him in multiple places for us this year."