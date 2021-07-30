Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon eager to set tone on talented Tigers’ defense

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goolsby recalled a moment late in that game that showed how highly thought of Gordon was in regards to the Tigers’ future.

“I remember at the end of that game after he made a big play one of our coaches saying, 'Guys, we've got him coming back for an entire year, too,'” Goolsby said. “He was being dominant in that game but then we were also going, 'We've got him back. He's coming back for a whole year.'”

Gordon admitted he had butterflies prior to kickoff in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium, but soon after he settled in and balled out.

“It was good just to go out there in that big stadium and play in front of all those fans. I was really nervous, but as the game went on that started to go away,” Gordon said. “I was just doing my thing, and the plays were just coming to me.”

Gordon has been diligent in his offseason work, and he freed up some extra time after wrapping up his recruitment early. He committed to Auburn University on Feb. 25, ensuring he’ll soon suit up for the team he’s rooted for all his life.

Gordon explained he made himself take his time when deciding on a school despite how much Auburn already meant to him.