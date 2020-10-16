Auburn High looks to clinch region title against Smiths Station

The Tigers will be back in action tonight to try to seal up the programs first region championship since 2013.

Smiths Station, meanwhile, is seeking an upset win that could vault the Panthers back into the playoff hunt under the direction of head coach Mike Glisson.

“Coach Glisson and his staff, they do a really nice job with their team,” Winegarden said on 97.7 FM. “They’re always very fundamental. They’re competing for a playoff spot too in these last few games.

“They have a very capable team and they’ve won some region games. So, we’re going to have to play well. They have a good quarterback who can make plays with his feet and a good running back, and they’re very sound on defense. So we’re going to have to go out and earn the win.”

After tonight’s game, Smiths Station is set to close region play at Dothan High on Oct. 23.

“I think taking care of the football is big,” Winegarden told the radio show, on his keys to beating the Panthers. “Everybody says the ball bounces funny, but the goal is to not the ball hit the ground to bounce. We need to take care of the football. We need to establish the line of scrimmage and then play well in the kicking game. I think those are all big factors.

“It’s going to be a physical game,” he added. “It always is. It’s always a very gritty game, and an aggressive game, physical game — so we expect nothing less.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.