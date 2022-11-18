Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again

Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship.

The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).

Against the Red Devils, Auburn High is just 16-42 all time with just three ties in the matchup’s history. The last time the Tigers won was a tight 29-28 victory in 2020 on the road, but before that, the last time Auburn High won at Central was back in 2012.

Central looks to dominate in similar fashion on Friday night. Etheredge’s message to his team is just to remain focused and play the way they’ve played all season.

“Just relax and play football, do the things you’ve been doing all year,” Etheredge said. “I mean, they’re 11-1 for a reason. Our kids have played really hard.”

Since that loss, the Tigers have gone 4-0 in two regular season and two postseason games, averaging 45.75 points per game and holding their opponents to 16.5 on average. The Red Devils have had three games and a bye, averaging 43.3 points on offense and holding their opponents to an average 9.3 points per game.

In that lone loss of the season, the Auburn High offense was neutralized. The Tigers scored no more than seven points per quarter and were even shut out in the first.

“You see some things that you probably should’ve done differently,” said Tigers’ head coach Keith Etheredge on the team’s preparation. “Our biggest thing is taking care of the ball and making sure that we don’t get little silly penalties and turn the ball over and do the things that we did the first time we did against them.”

Central was able to dominate the clock in that contest, holding the ball for just under 31 minutes, while Auburn’s time of possession was just under 17. The run game wasn’t able to get going and the Tigers only rushed for 94 yards. Central was effective on the ground, finishing with a total of 259 yards.

Those were two areas where the Red Devils were able to dominate in that first game, but Etheredge sees a much simpler answer to the Tigers’ problem: turnovers.

“I think the only games we’ve struggled in are the games where we’ve turned the ball over,” Etheredge said. “I think that when we don’t turn the ball over, we’re really really good so we’ve just got to do the little things right.”

Quarterback Jaylen Epps is averaging 191.8 yards per game in 2022, reaching 244 in the Red Devils’ most recent game against Enterprise. His highest completion percentage of the year came against the Tigers, a 76.5% game where he went 13-of-17 for 168 yards.

“He’s just a really good player. They’ve got a bunch of really good players,” Etheredge said on Epps. “You’ve got to find those guys and just make sure that you know where you’re at and you just account for them. That’s just hard to do because they do have so many guys.”

Against the Wildcats in a 45-14 quarterfinals win, Epps threw two interceptions for what has been his only multiple-turnover game thus far.

“They’re very athletic, very talented so we have to play really well,” Etheredge said. “Take care of the football and still stay aggressive. Defensively, play like we’ve played all year.”