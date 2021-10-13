Auburn High moves up in state football rankings

Auburn High moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 7A in the latest state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Region rival Central-Phenix City held firm at No. 3 in 7A. Thompson stayed at No. 1 and Hoover stayed at No. 2.

Auburn High returns to action Friday at Smiths Station. The Tigers were off last Friday, regrouping after its loss to Central, in what proved to be the de facto Region 2-7A championship game.

The Tigers will lock up their playoff spot and the runner-up seed in the region with a win over Smiths Station.

In all, seven teams in the area made the latest rankings released Wednesday. In Class 1A, Notasulga fell only two spots from No. 5 to No. 7 after its loss last week to No. 3 Maplesville.

Lanett still stands at No. 2 in Class 2A.

In the AISA rankings, three local teams cracked the top 10, with Chambers Academy ranked No. 4 , Glenwood ranked No. 5 and Lee-Scott ranked No. 8.

Opelika received votes in the Class 6A rankings but did not make the top 10 this week.

ASWA state rankings The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points: CLASS 7A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Thompson (20); 8-0; 240 2. Hoover; 8-0; 179 3. Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161 4. Auburn; 6-1; 126 5. James Clemens; 8-0; 113 6. Fairhope; 6-1; 105 7. Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71 8. Theodore; 6-1; 68 9. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57 10. Enterprise; 6-2; 12 Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1. CLASS 6A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237 2. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181 3. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139 4. Helena; 8-0; 134 5. Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117 6. Briarwood; 7-1; 101 7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73 8. Saraland; 6-2; 71 9. Hueytown; 6-1; 56 10. Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15 Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3. CLASS 5A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230 2. Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187 3. Leeds; 8-0; 156 4. Alexandria; 7-0; 143 5. Guntersville; 6-1; 103 6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102 7. UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92 8. Russellville; 6-1; 56 9. Greenville; 6-1; 32 10. Parker; 6-1; 22 Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1. CLASS 4A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Handley (17); 6-0; 228 2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180 3. Vigor; 7-0; 160 4. American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150 5. Northside; 5-1; 108 6. Brooks; 7-0; 95 7. Gordo; 5-2; 89 8. St. James; 6-1; 56 9. West Limestone; 5-2; 30 10. Jackson; 6-2; 20 Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1. CLASS 3A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240 2. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180 3. Trinity; 7-0; 144 4. Piedmont; 6-1; 123 5. Opp; 7-1; 115 6. Winfield; 8-0; 113 7. Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69 8. Saks; 7-1; 50 9. Flomaton; 5-1; 44 10. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39 Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1. CLASS 2A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216 2. Lanett (5); 6-2; 190 3. Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159 4. Ariton (1); 8-0; 148 5. Elba; 7-1; 122 6. *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93 7. *Cleveland; 5-2; 73 8. G.W. Long; 5-1; 51 9. Leroy; 6-1; 43 10. Luverne; 6-0; 19 Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1. *--Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players. CLASS 1A Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Brantley (16); 6-0; 227 2. Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190 3. Maplesville; 7-0; 163 4. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138 5. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107 6. Wadley; 8-0; 104 7. Notasulga; 6-1; 71 8. Keith; 6-1; 59 9. Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40 10. Millry; 5-2; 15 Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1. AISA Team (first-place); W-L; Pts 1. Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237 2. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171 3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169 4. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138 5. Glenwood; 5-2; 114 6. Sparta; 6-0; 102 7. Patrician; 5-2; 82 8. Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63 9. Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33 10. Macon-East; 5-3; 26 Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.

