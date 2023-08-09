Anticipation for the high school football season is mounting — and writers across the state anticipate Auburn High being a power player in Class 7A once again.

The preseason rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association released Wednesday morning, with Auburn High placed at No. 2 in the Class 7A rankings behind only reigning champion Thompson.

Region 2-7A rival Central-Phenix City is ranked fourth

Auburn High’s marquee opening showdown with Hoover will be a top-three showdown, as the Bucs check in at No. 3 in the rankings. The two teams square off to open the season Aug. 25 at the Hoover Met.

Opelika landed just outside the top 10, in the receiving votes category.

In the Class 5A rankings, Beauregard is in the preseason top 10, ranked No. 8 after a 10-2 season in 2022. Defending champion Ramsay stands atop the Class 5A rankings.

In Class 2A, Reeltown picked up a top-10 nod, ranked No. 7 after a 10-2 season of its own.

In the ASWA’s AISA rankings, defending AAA champion Lee-Scott is No. 3, with rival Glenwood topping the rankings at No. 1. Chambers Academy stands No. 5.

See the rankings for each classification below:

CLASS 7A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Thompson (21); 11-3; 261 2. Auburn (1); 12-2; 178 3. Hoover; 11-2; 172 4. Central-Phenix City; 10-3; 170 5. Hewitt-Trussville; 8-4; 132 6. Vestavia Hills; 7-5; 92 7. Enterprise; 8-4; 88 8. Dothan; 8-4; 68 9. Mary Montgomery; 6-5; 43 10. Prattville; 6-4; 11 Others receiving votes: Foley (7-4) 8, Opelika (5-5) 7, Spain Park (3-7) 7, Julian (NA) 3, Oak Mountain (3-7) 3, Austin (7-4) 2, Florence (8-3) 2, James Clemens (4-6) 2, JAG (NA) 2, Sparkman (5-5) 2, Fairhope (8-3) 1. NOTE: Julian and JAG are first-year schools after Lee-Montgomery and Jeff Davis were renamed.

CLASS 6A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Saraland (21); 14-1; 261 2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 8-2; 175 3. Hartselle; 12-1; 154 4. Mountain Brook; 12-3; 153 5. Theodore; 13-1; 134 6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-1; 94 7. Parker; 7-5; 78 8. Muscle Shoals; 11-2; 61 9. Spanish Fort; 7-4; 32 10. Pelham; 6-6; 28 Others receiving votes: Homewood (10-3) 19, Gardendale (9-4) 13, Benjamin Russell (8-3) 10, Pike Road (7-5) 10, Gadsden City (7-5) 6, Hueytown (8-4) 6, Fort Payne (8-3) 5, Oxford (5-6) 5, Carver-Montgomery (8-2) 4, Pinson Valley (6-4) 2, St. Paul's (7-6) 2, Helena (6-4) 1, McGill-Toolen (5-5) 1.

CLASS 5A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Ramsay (18); 13-2; 237 2. Charles Henderson (2); 12-2; 198 3. UMS-Wright (1); 12-1; 165 4. Pleasant Grove (1); 11-2; 157 5. Faith-Mobile; 11-3; 120 6. Leeds; 11-1; 85 7. Moody; 10-2; 72 8. Beauregard; 10-2; 71 9. Gulf Shores; 11-2; 49 10. Demopolis; 10-2; 30 Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (9-3) 27, Guntersville (9-3) 21, Scottsboro (7-5) 9, Arab (11-2) 8, Fairview (7-4) 2, Alexandria (5-5) 1, Selma (7-4) 1, Southside-Gadsden (5-6) 1.

CLASS 4A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Andalusia (19); 14-1; 254 2. Cherokee Co. (1); 12-3; 180 3. Catholic-Montgomery; 13-1; 169 4. Jackson (1); 8-3; 121 5. Oneonta; 11-2; 91 6. Jacksonville; 8-4; 87 7. Anniston; 11-1; 65 8. Westminster-Huntsville; 6-5; 64 9. Handley; 11-2; 57 10. T.R. Miller; 10-2; 36 Others receiving votes: Etowah (8-4) 31, Deshler (12-1) 29, Dora (8-4) 24, Randolph (10-3) 16, Montgomery Academy (1 first-place) (5-6) 13, West Morgan (10-2) 10, Priceville (11-1) 4, Northside (8-3) 2, American Christian (9-3) 1.

CLASS 3A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. St. James (20); 13-2; 256 2. Piedmont (1); 12-3; 159 3. Gordo (1); 11-2; 153 4. Mars Hill Bible; 10-2; 142 5. Mobile Christian; 6-8; 113 6. Madison Academy; 9-3; 81 7. Houston Academy; 10-1; 77 8. Sylvania; 10-4; 73 9. Pike Co.; 8-4; 65 10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 4-6; 42 Others receiving votes: Geraldine (9-4) 24, Excel (9-2) 18, Opp (8-3) 14, Trinity (9-3) 11, Straughn (7-4) 9, Thomasville (9-4) 7, Flomaton (3-7) 3, Southside-Selma (6-5) 2, W.S. Neal (7-5) 2, Westbrook Christian (5-5) 2, Alabama Christian (8-4) 1.

CLASS 2A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Fyffe (22); 15-0; 264 2. B.B. Comer; 12-3; 173 3. Pisgah; 11-3; 166 4. Highland Home; 12-2; 157 5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 10-3; 110 6. Ariton; 10-2; 106 7. Reeltown; 10-2; 101 8. Vincent; 10-2; 58 9. Goshen; 6-4; 33 10. Aliceville; 11-2; 25 Others receiving votes: Collinsville (8-3) 21, G.W. Long (8-4) 18, Lanett (5-6) 15, Lexington (9-3) 4, Clarke Co. (7-6) 3.

CLASS 1A Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Leroy (14); 13-1; 233 2. Elba (4); 11-1; 175 3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 167 4. Brantley (1); 10-3; 140 5. Meek (1); 11-1; 129 6. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 95 7. Spring Garden; 10-2; 67 8. Lynn; 11-2; 66 9. Coosa Christian; 9-5; 63 10. Millry; 12-2; 56 Others receiving votes: Addison (9-3) 21, Maplesville (8-4) 11, Florala (7-4) 9, Georgiana (7-4) 7, Linden (9-2) 7, Valley Head (10-2) 3, Autaugaville (6-5) 2, Keith (5-6) 1, Loachapoka (9-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (3-7) 1.

AISA Team (first-place); 2022 W-L; Pts 1. Glenwood (10); 8-4; 213 2. Patrician (10); 13-0; 209 3. Lee-Scott; 12-0; 171 4. Lowndes Academy (2); 11-2; 150 5. Chambers Academy; 8-4; 138 6. Clarke Prep; 9-4; 109 7. Jackson Academy; 12-1; 85 8. Autauga Academy; 3-7; 40 9. Southern Academy; 5-6; 28 10. Banks Academy; 6-5; 25 Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (8-4) 21, Fort Dale Academy (4-6) 10, Lakeside (3-8) 7, Valiant Cross (4-7) 7, Wilcox Academy (4-7) 7, Bessemer Academy (2-8) 6, Sparta (0-10) 6, South Choctaw Academy (4-7) 5, Edgewood (6-6) 4, Macon-East (7-4) 4, Abbeville Christian (4-7) 3, Coosa Valley (2-8) 3, Snook (1-10) 2, Morgan Academy (7-5) 1.