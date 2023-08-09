Anticipation for the high school football season is mounting — and writers across the state anticipate Auburn High being a power player in Class 7A once again.
The preseason rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association released Wednesday morning, with Auburn High placed at No. 2 in the Class 7A rankings behind only reigning champion Thompson.
Region 2-7A rival Central-Phenix City is ranked fourth
Auburn High’s marquee opening showdown with Hoover will be a top-three showdown, as the Bucs check in at No. 3 in the rankings. The two teams square off to open the season Aug. 25 at the Hoover Met.
Opelika landed just outside the top 10, in the receiving votes category.
In the Class 5A rankings, Beauregard is in the preseason top 10, ranked No. 8 after a 10-2 season in 2022. Defending champion Ramsay stands atop the Class 5A rankings.
In Class 2A, Reeltown picked up a top-10 nod, ranked No. 7 after a 10-2 season of its own.
In the ASWA’s AISA rankings, defending AAA champion Lee-Scott is No. 3, with rival Glenwood topping the rankings at No. 1. Chambers Academy stands No. 5.
See the rankings for each classification below:
