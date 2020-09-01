 Skip to main content
Auburn High, Notasulga rise up in ASWA poll
0 comments

Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football

Auburn High quarterback Matthew Caldwell (5) leads the Tigers onto the field before the Auburn High vs. Opelika high school football game at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn on Friday.

 Sara Palczewski/

Last week’s football action saw several frontrunners among the local schools go down. As a result, there is a very different top 10 for each classification this week, with Auburn High and Notasulga being the lone risers out of the area teams.

Auburn and Notasulga were the only local teams to rise in the rankings of their respective regions, as six other local schools either dropped spots or held firm at their Week 2 ranking. Auburn rose one spot to No. 4 in Class 7A after beating Opelika 37-10, while Notasulga moved up three spots prior to its season opener against Autaugaville on Friday.

Central fell five spots to No. 9 in 7A after a 38-36 loss to Eufaula. Opelika dropped five spots to No. 9 in 6A after the Auburn loss, Reeltown fell six spots to No. 10 after a 31-20 loss to St. James, and Lanett fell three spots to No. 5 in 2A after a 20-14 overtime loss to Valley.

Glenwood and Chambers held firm at No. 2 and No. 3 in AISA following victories over Escambia Academy and Abbeville Christian, respectively.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 2-0; 276

2. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199

3. Hoover; 2-0; 191

4. Auburn; 2-0; 160

5. Fairhope; 2-0; 136

6. Prattville; 2-0; 95

7. Austin; 2-0; 76

8. James Clemens; 1-1; 54

9. Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39

10. Spain Park; 2-0; 27

Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252

2. Oxford (6); 1-1; 222

3. Blount; 1-1; 164

4. Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144

5. McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137

6. Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133

7. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81

8. Gardendale; 2-0; 64

9. Opelika; 0-1; 60

10. Saraland; 1-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.

 CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 2-0; 269

2. St. Paul's (1); 2-0; 203

3. Ramsay; 1-0; 174

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169

5. Faith-Mobile; 2-0; 130

6. Guntersville; 1-0; 102

7. Alexandria; 1-0; 99

8. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64

9. Fairview; 2-0; 57

10. Pike Road; 2-0; 24

Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (17); 2-0; 257

2. Bibb Co. (5); 2-0; 218

3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 183

4. Gordo; 2-0; 152

5. Madison Co.; 2-0; 120

6. Deshler; 0-1; 100

7. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 92

8. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 61

9. Jacksonville; 1-1; 45

10. Etowah; 0-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276

2. Fyffe; 1-0; 206

3. Walter Wellborn; 1-0; 179

4. Flomaton; 2-0; 149

5. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107

6. Ohatchee; 2-0; 82

7 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 78

7 (tie) Pike Co.; 0-1; 78

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54

10. Reeltown; 1-1; 51

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (1-1) 13, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (22); 1-0; 272

2. Randolph Co. (1); 1-0; 183

3. Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168

4. Red Bay; 1-0; 155

5. Lanett; 1-1; 150

6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 105

7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 95

8. Elba; 2-0; 53

9. Ariton; 1-1; 46

10. Clarke Co.; 1-0; 43

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.

 CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (23); 1-0; 276

2. Linden; 1-0; 206

3. Sweet Water; 0-1; 172

4. Maplesville; 1-1; 147

5. Notasulga; 0-0; 131

6. Fruitdale; 1-0; 110

7. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 92

8. Marengo; 0-1; 44

9. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35

10. Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (21); 1-0; 270

2. Glenwood (1); 2-0; 207

3. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 172

4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 159

5. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 131

6. Monroe Aca. (1); 1-0; 105

7. Edgewood; 2-0; 88

8. Escambia Aca.; 1-1; 66

9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 61

10. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 48

Others receiving votes: Patrician (1-0) 2, Sparta (0-1) 2.

