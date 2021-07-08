Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner releases his top 10 schools

After transferring from Oxford to Auburn High this offseason, rising junior Bradyn Joiner has been hard at work getting to know his new team. He’s also been fielding calls and interest from college coaches, leading Joiner to list the schools that he’s most interested in at this time.
Joiner released his top 10 schools on Tuesday, listing Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF and Virginia Tech in no particular order. The 6-foot-1, 330-pound Joiner projects to be an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
Joiner explained all 10 of the schools he listed have a few characteristics in common.
“They all are recruiting me hard and they all have great coaching staffs, great environments and schools that will get me to the next level,” Joiner said.
Joiner has 23 scholarship offers in total, including other notable schools such as Arizona, Arkansas and Kentucky. He is considered a four-star center per Rivals.com.
Joiner was part of a stellar Oxford offensive line in 2020. He was dominant at right guard last fall and ended the year grading out at 84 percent while also recording 53 pancake blocks. With his help, the Yellow Jackets averaged 41.2 points per game and put together an 11-2 season.
Joiner’s play earned him first team All-State honors in December.
Joiner has spent the summer getting back on campuses and meeting the coaches who have been talking to him over the past year. He’s made trips to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and UCF, and he said he will visit Georgia again on July 25, LSU on July 27-28 and Michigan State on July 31.
Joiner said the focus of the trips is to get the feel of the environment at each school and to see how the people treat him.
Joiner’s recruitment has coincided with him getting settled in with a new high school team thanks to a move to Auburn that reunites him with Tigers head coach Keith Etheredge, who coached Joiner at Oxford. Joiner spoke positively about the adjustment period with his new team, and he is aiming high at doing his part at offensive guard and as a three-technique defensive lineman for the Tigers.
“It’s been great,” Joiner said about settling in with his new team. “We have great chemistry around the whole team, and I feel like we will win the state championship this year.”
Joiner explained he understands the magnitude of choosing a college. He said the deciding factor will be finding a place he believes he can always come back to and one where the people will treat him the same in the future as they do during his playing days there.
Joiner will have his pick of schools when he ultimately decides to commit. For now, he’ll continue weighing his options while preparing for the chance to make history with the Tigers.