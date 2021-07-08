Auburn High offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner releases his top 10 schools

Joiner has spent the summer getting back on campuses and meeting the coaches who have been talking to him over the past year. He’s made trips to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and UCF, and he said he will visit Georgia again on July 25, LSU on July 27-28 and Michigan State on July 31.

Joiner said the focus of the trips is to get the feel of the environment at each school and to see how the people treat him.

Joiner’s recruitment has coincided with him getting settled in with a new high school team thanks to a move to Auburn that reunites him with Tigers head coach Keith Etheredge, who coached Joiner at Oxford. Joiner spoke positively about the adjustment period with his new team, and he is aiming high at doing his part at offensive guard and as a three-technique defensive lineman for the Tigers.

“It’s been great,” Joiner said about settling in with his new team. “We have great chemistry around the whole team, and I feel like we will win the state championship this year.”

Joiner explained he understands the magnitude of choosing a college. He said the deciding factor will be finding a place he believes he can always come back to and one where the people will treat him the same in the future as they do during his playing days there.