Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris explains what stands out about his top 5 schools

Auburn High offensive tackle Eston Harris has his sights set on five schools.
Harris announced Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon as his top five schools in a video released Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound rising senior has 35 scholarship offers, with the latest being one from Florida shortly after his announcement.
Harris shared his thoughts about what stands out about each of his top five schools.
Harris called Alabama his dream school and noted how the Crimson Tide have consistently won and sent players to the NFL as important factors. He complimented Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins for the way they’ve interacted with him, pointed to Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke as someone who made recruiting more personal, and commended Oregon’s staff for staying in constant contact and building real relationships.
As for Auburn, Harris pointed out how it’s so close to home as well as the recruiting pitch new Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin has given to him.
“[Auburn] is my hometown, and I like the way [offensive line coach Will] Friend and the other o-line coaches were coaching me at the camp,” Harris said. “I also like that coach Harsin believes I’m the guy that will get other recruits into Auburn and that he is coming in with a mindset of turning the program of Auburn around. He is instilling it into his players.”
Harris is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ Composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 17th-best prospect in the state’s 2022 recruiting class and the 41st-best offensive tackle in the country.
Harris began his high school career at Beauregard before transferring to Auburn High this offseason. He characterized the move as being due to personal reasons and not sports-related, and he said the transition has been great as he prepares for the fall at a new school.
Harris was an anchor for the Beauregard offensive line in 2020. The junior graded out at 87 percent up front while also playing along the defensive line for a Hornets team that won four games and just missed returning to the state playoffs.
Former Beauregard head coach Rob Carter explained last June why Harris’ recruitment had begun skyrocketing.
“Naturally, it’s his size. He came to us probably at 6-3 or 6-4 in the eighth grade. That’s just God-gifted to him. It’s also his work ethic and his speed for his size. He’s 265 pounds at 6-foot-5 ½ and can move well,” said Carter, who is now at Sylacauga. “He’s got great character as a young man. He’s got a 3.5 or better GPA, and he hasn’t taken the ACT test yet. We knew that as long as he did the things he was supposed to do and what he was in control of that those offers were going to come.”
Harris’ recruitment has only picked up since then.
This summer — and specifically the end of the dead period — has been a busy time for Harris. So far this month he’s taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Florida State then followed it up by taking an official visit to Oregon on June 18. He also participated in a camp at Alabama on June 5.
Harris said the plan is to announce his commitment on Oct. 28 — his birthday — but added he might commit before then if he feels sure of his decision. He added the most important factors to him are being the right fit for the school and the coaches as well as the school being the right fit for him.
Harris has a bright future ahead as he weighs his college options. While he’ll pay plenty of attention toward deciding which school is the one for him, he is also concentrating on playing for an Auburn High team that hopes to reach the state title game for the second straight year.
“I’m very excited,” Harris said. “We are working hard every day trying to get back to state.”