Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris explains what stands out about his top 5 schools

Harris is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ Composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 17th-best prospect in the state’s 2022 recruiting class and the 41st-best offensive tackle in the country.

Harris began his high school career at Beauregard before transferring to Auburn High this offseason. He characterized the move as being due to personal reasons and not sports-related, and he said the transition has been great as he prepares for the fall at a new school.

Harris was an anchor for the Beauregard offensive line in 2020. The junior graded out at 87 percent up front while also playing along the defensive line for a Hornets team that won four games and just missed returning to the state playoffs.

Former Beauregard head coach Rob Carter explained last June why Harris’ recruitment had begun skyrocketing.