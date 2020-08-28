Auburn High, Opelika battle for bragging rights

Football may look a little different at Duck Samford Stadium this fall, but tonight those who do find a way into the stadium are sure to be treated to yet another unforgettable rivalry matchup.
Auburn High (1-0) hosts Opelika (0-0) for the 95th edition of a crosstown rivalry that goes all the way back to 1917. The game arrives after a strong first week of action for both teams, as the Tigers trounced Park Crossing 46-28 and Opelika topped Stanhope Elmore 20-17 in a jamboree game.
Even though the football atmosphere isn’t quite the same in 2020, Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden made it clear that there’s always something special about this rivalry.
“It's one of the oldest rivalries in the South and in high school football. The first year I was here, you had a sea of blue on one side and a sea of red on the other. It's a slice of America. When you think of high school rivalries and high school football and what it does for communities, if you come to this game I think that's what everybody should picture,” Winegarden said. “I think we're thankful to be playing. Normally on a Saturday you're looking up scores in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and everybody that's playing high school sports and watching 'College GameDay'. For us to be one of the only ones is really unique. We're taking it one game at a time and just enjoying each game, but we're very thankful we're getting to play.”
Winegarden’s Tigers were one of the lucky ones able to suit up last week, and the team made sure not to waste the opportunity. Auburn’s offense lit up the scoreboard against the Thunderbirds thanks in part to quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who went 17-of-22 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns — including an 80-yard bomb in the second quarter to help the Tigers pull away.
Caldwell’s growth since this time last year — at which point he was a new transfer who was reserved to second-string — was not lost on Winegarden.
“Even though the running game wasn't highly effective, (Park Crossing) gave us a lot of opportunities in the passing game. We were hitting a bunch of deep plays to extend the lead,” Winegarden said. “I know (Matthew) was excited to get back out there. Park Crossing put a lot of guys in the box and brought a lot of different pressures, so it gave us a lot of one-on-one opportunities. We had a lot of guys open down the field. He did a great job of finding them with his pre-snap recognition and hitting guys for some big plays.”
While Opelika’s game ultimately didn’t count, the Bulldogs played the jamboree against the Mustangs as if it was the real deal. Opelika head coach Erik Speakman was pleased with his offense’s production — especially running back Eric Watts’ 164-yard night and the play of receiver Shawn Jones — and was content with the defensive performance outside a couple busted-coverage plays that resulted in most of the Mustangs’ passing yards.
Speakman was also happy with the play of quarterbacks Malik Finley, JT McArdle and Jackson Bates, who split the duties for the game. Speakman explained that the coaching staff has made it a point to use each quarterback’s strengths when they’re on the field, and their play Friday has the third-year head coach pleased about those prospects for the future.
“(The jamboree) was extremely valuable. They all performed well and all did exactly what we asked them to do within their strengths,” Speakman said. “We'll let them operate within the system and plays that we call tailored toward what each one of them brings. Going forward, I think it's going to give some teams problems with us being able to play all three at certain times.”
Speakman has watched the Opelika-Auburn rivalry up close for 21 years while filling various roles on the Bulldogs’ coaching staff. Although he said the intensity of the rivalry has calmed down a bit ever since the teams joined different regions six years ago, he said there’s always something special about beating your biggest rival.
“We post a sign in our building that says 'Beat Auburn,' and it's up year-round. A lot of that has to do with the fact that it's our biggest rival. That's nothing against the other teams, but it shows the emphasis on them being our crosstown rival,” Speakman said. “It's become a good, friendly rivalry. I think here lately it's become more of a good ol' clean game that both sets of fans enjoy and both sets of players enjoy playing in.”
Speakman spoke highly of Auburn, saying Caldwell was markedly better this season and adding that the Tigers are well-coached, play hard on every snap and are always where they are supposed to be. He added that this year’s Auburn defense looks just as good as the ones that preceded it, which includes last year’s unit that gave up just over 15 points per game.
Winegarden said Opelika is well-coached as well and possess plenty of speed on both sides of the ball. He spoke highly of the Bulldogs’ physicality and commended running back Eric Watts, who Winegarden described as a dynamic player who could beat an opponent on any given play.
For Winegarden, tonight’s keys are to clean up some of the issues that the season opener exposed — particularly running the ball more efficiently. Speakman, meanwhile, stressed better coverage technique and more sound tackling against Auburn, explaining that there is so little margin of error in this series.
The last three games between Auburn and Opelika have come down to the wire, with the margin of victory being just over six points per game. With so little wiggle room to work with, Speakman is eager for his Bulldogs to show up in Auburn and leave the red side of the stadium with something to cheer about.
“Out of usually about 160 plays in a football game, there's really five of them that decide it. That's what we always focus on here: you've got to play hard on every snap because you never know when that play is going to come. It's come the last couple years in this game really late in the game,” Speakman said. “With both coaches knowing it's not a region game, we'll both move on Saturday. Then at the end of the year, I'm sure the winning team will then talk about it for the next 300-plus days — however many days are left until we play again.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!