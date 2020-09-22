Auburn High, Opelika move up in ASWA Poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several local teams produced some big wins on Friday, and those triumphs did not go unnoticed across the state. As a result, four local teams who were already ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's poll received a boost this week.

Seven area teams were included in the ASWA poll this week, the same number as last week. Four local teams — Auburn High, Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Lanett — moved up one spot in their respective classification, while Notasulga, Glenwood and Chambers Academy held firm at their previous spots.

Reeltown was not ranked but was fourth among the "others receiving votes" in Class 3A.

This week features a top-ranked matchup among the teams in non-region action when Central travels to Opelika. Elsewhere, Auburn High is off thanks to a Bob Jones forfeit, Lanett hosts Handley, Notasulga hosts Ellwood Christian, Glenwood has a bye week and Chambers hosts Pike Liberal Arts.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276

2. Hoover; 5-0; 205