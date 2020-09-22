Auburn High, Opelika move up in ASWA Poll

Several local teams produced some big wins on Friday, and those triumphs did not go unnoticed across the state. As a result, four local teams who were already ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's poll received a boost this week.
Seven area teams were included in the ASWA poll this week, the same number as last week. Four local teams — Auburn High, Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Lanett — moved up one spot in their respective classification, while Notasulga, Glenwood and Chambers Academy held firm at their previous spots.
Reeltown was not ranked but was fourth among the "others receiving votes" in Class 3A.
This week features a top-ranked matchup among the teams in non-region action when Central travels to Opelika. Elsewhere, Auburn High is off thanks to a Bob Jones forfeit, Lanett hosts Handley, Notasulga hosts Ellwood Christian, Glenwood has a bye week and Chambers hosts Pike Liberal Arts.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276
2. Hoover; 5-0; 205
3. Auburn; 5-0; 181
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 160
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-2; 137
6. Prattville; 4-1; 101
7. Fairhope; 3-1; 73
8 (tie). Daphne; 3-1; 53
8 (tie). Theodore; 4-1; 53
10. Austin; 4-1; 49
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 9, Enterprise (3-1) 5, Sparkman (3-2) 5, Oak Mountain (4-1) 3, Florence (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 4-0; 255
2. Oxford (7); 4-1; 228
3. Pinson Valley; 4-1; 170
4. Saraland; 4-1; 160
5. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 148
6. Opelika; 3-1; 104
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 74
8. Cullman; 5-0; 66
9. Blount; 3-2; 62
10. McGill-Toolen; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-1) 9, Pelham (4-1) 3, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Hueytown (2-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (19); 5-0; 262
2. St. Paul's (3); 5-0; 211
3. Ramsay; 4-0; 176
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 3-1; 171
5. Guntersville; 4-0; 130
6. Alexandria; 4-0; 120
7. Pike Road; 5-0; 79
8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 5-0; 47
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 10, Russellville (5-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276
2. Gordo; 5-0; 200
3. Madison Co.; 5-0; 168
4. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 145
5. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 144
6. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 105
7. Jacksonville; 4-1; 96
8. Etowah; 3-1; 66
9. Good Hope; 5-0; 58
10. Jackson; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (4-0) 13, Handley (2-0) 4, St. James (3-1) 4, Vigor (2-2) 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 4-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 4-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 4-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 143
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-1; 106
7. Ohatchee; 4-1; 91
8. Montgomery Aca.; 5-0; 61
9. Thomasville; 4-0; 42
10. Opp; 4-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (4-1) 11, Trinity (4-1) 11, Pike Co. (2-2) 7, Reeltown (3-2) 5, East Lawrence (4-0) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-2) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (17); 4-0; 248
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 196
3. Red Bay (2); 3-0; 182
4. Lanett (2); 4-1; 169
5. Leroy; 3-1; 131
6. Spring Garden; 4-0; 120
7. G.W. Long; 3-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 4-0; 82
9. Elba; 4-1; 40
10. North Sand Mountain; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 15, Geneva Co. (4-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Colbert Co. (5-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 4-0; 276
2. Linden; 4-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 178
4. Maplesville; 4-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 3-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 83
8. Millry; 4-0; 75
9. Winterboro; 5-0; 46
10. Florala; 4-0; 34
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (4-1) 5, Marengo (2-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (22); 5-0; 273
2. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 198
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 187
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-0; 158
5. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 131
6. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 105
7. Macon-East; 5-0; 84
8. Patrician; 3-1; 77
9. Autauga Aca.; 1-2; 37
10. Morgan Aca.; 4-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 23, Abbeville Chr. (3-1) 1, Sparta (2-2) 1, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-3) 1.
